Live Audio Coverage NASCAR: Talladega Superspeedway will play host to the second race in the Round of 12. 2 PM NBC/Peacock

AP – TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway will play host to the second race in the Round of 12 on Sunday with 11 drivers still fighting for a spot in the Round of 8. William Byron, after his win at Texas Motor Speedway last week, is the only driver locked into the next round.
At 2.66 miles, Talladega is the longest oval track on the NASCAR circuit – a title it has held since first hosting a race in 1969. The high speeds and drafting strategy makes the track a true wild card, especially when you consider the playoff implications.
LIVE AUDIO COVERAGE – CLICK HERE
Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega:
What is the NASCAR at Talladega entry list?
Thirty-eight drivers will race at Talladega. The 32 full-timers will all compete, plus six others.
Two of those four are veterans who race part-time – J.J. Yeley and B.J. McLeod. Xfinity Series regulars Chandler Smith, Brennan Poole and Riley Herbst will also race, plus Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar.
Here’s the full entry list for Talladega (car numbers, driver names, team names and sponsors):
- No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express
- No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire
- No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops
- No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Busch Light
- No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com
- No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Solomon Plumbing
- No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge
- No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, X World Wallet
- No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Llumar
- No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield
- No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tires & Brakes
- No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards
- No. 13, Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing, Quick Tie Products
- No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Old Spice
- No. 15, Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing, Finance Pro Plus
- No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Action Industries
- No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com
- No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops
- No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt
- No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, DEX Imaging
- No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell / Pennzoil
- No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Leidos
- No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta
- No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Morris-Shea Bridge Co.
- No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love’s Travel Stops
- No. 36, Riley Herbst, Front Row Motorsports, Monster Energy
- No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Georgia Peanuts
- No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Wonder Bread
- No. 42, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, Sunseeker Resort
- No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Allegiant
- No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, McDonald’s
- No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Sara Lee Artesano Bakery Bread
- No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Financial
- No. 51, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co.
- No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy
- No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Ferris Commercial Mowers
- No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, Gunk
- No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge