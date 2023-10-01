Live Audio Coverage NASCAR: Talladega Superspeedway will play host to the second race in the Round of 12. 2 PM NBC/Peacock

AP – TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway will play host to the second race in the Round of 12 on Sunday with 11 drivers still fighting for a spot in the Round of 8. William Byron, after his win at Texas Motor Speedway last week, is the only driver locked into the next round.

At 2.66 miles, Talladega is the longest oval track on the NASCAR circuit – a title it has held since first hosting a race in 1969. The high speeds and drafting strategy makes the track a true wild card, especially when you consider the playoff implications.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega:

What is the NASCAR at Talladega entry list?

Thirty-eight drivers will race at Talladega. The 32 full-timers will all compete, plus six others.

Two of those four are veterans who race part-time – J.J. Yeley and B.J. McLeod. Xfinity Series regulars Chandler Smith, Brennan Poole and Riley Herbst will also race, plus Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar.

Here’s the full entry list for Talladega (car numbers, driver names, team names and sponsors):