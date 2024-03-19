March Madness: CBS/Paramount+ along with TNT, TBS. truTV and MAX complete the schedule of games, times, and where to watch or stream them.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off with the NCAA First Fouron truTV, Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20 (6 p.m. ET, both days). First Round game coverage will be held on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22 (Noon-Midnight, both days), with all games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. Games airing on TBS, TNT and truTV will also stream live on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. Games airing on CBS will also stream live on Paramount+.
The following are tip times and commentator assignments for the NCAA First Fourand First Round games. Tip times for Saturday’s Second Round games will be announced after the conclusion of Thursday’s games. Sunday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday.
This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on TBS.
|NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 19
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|6:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard
|Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|9:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|(10) Colorado St. vs. (10) Virginia
|Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein
|NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 20
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|6:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana St.
|Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein
|9:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|(10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise St.
|Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein
|First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 21
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Charlotte, NC
|(9) Michigan St. vs. (8) Mississippi St.
|Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Omaha, NE
|(11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU
|Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Pittsburgh, PA
|(14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton
|Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|2:00 p.m.
|TBS
|Salt Lake City, UT
|(15) Long Beach St. vs. (2) Arizona
|Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Charlotte, NC
|(16) Wagner/Howard vs. (1) North Carolina
|Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
|3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Omaha, NE
|(14) Morehead St. vs. (3) Illinois
|McCarthy / Antonelli / Johnson // Ross
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Pittsburgh, PA
|(11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina
|Catalon / Lappas // Washburn
|4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Salt Lake City, UT
|(10) Nevada vs.
(7) Dayton
|Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson
|First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 21
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|Charlotte, NC
|(10) Colorado St./Virginia vs. (7) Texas
|Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|Pittsburgh, PA
|(14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky
|Catalon / Lappas // Washburn
|7:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Salt Lake City, UT
|(12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga
|Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson
|7:35 p.m.
|truTV
|Omaha, NE
|(15) South Dakota St. vs. (2) Iowa St.
|McCarthy / Antonelli / Johnson // Ross
|9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|Charlotte, NC
|(15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Tennessee
|Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|Pittsburgh, PA
|(11) NC State vs. (6) Texas Tech
|Catalon / Lappas // Washburn
|9:55 p.m.
|TBS
|Salt Lake City, UT
|(13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas
|Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson
|10:05 p.m.
|truTV
|Omaha, NE
|(10) Drake vs. (7) Washington St.
|McCarthy / Antonelli / Johnson // Ross
|First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 22
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Brooklyn, NY
|(9) Northwestern vs. (8) Florida Atlantic
|Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Memphis, TN
|(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor
|Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Spokane, WA
|(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego St.
|Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi
|2:00 p.m.
|TBS
|Indianapolis, IN
|(15) Western Ky. vs. (2) Marquette
|Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Brooklyn, NY
|(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn
|Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Memphis, TN
|(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson
|Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein
|4:15 p.m.
|TNT
|Spokane, WA
|(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn
|Byington / Smith / Hummel // Shehadi
|4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Indianapolis, IN
|(10) Colorado/Boise St. vs. (7) Florida
|Harlan / Bonner / Van Gundy // Katz
|First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 22
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|Memphis, TN
|(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska
|Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|Brooklyn, NY
|(13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke
|Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|7:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Indianapolis, IN
|(16) Grambling/Montana St. vs. (1) Purdue
|Harlan / Bonner / Van Gundy // Katz
|7:35 p.m.
|truTV
|Spokane, WA
|(13) Col. of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama
|Byington / Smith / Hummel // Shehadi
|9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|Memphis, TN
|(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston
|Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|Brooklyn, NY
|(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin
|Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|9:55 p.m.
|TBS
|Indianapolis, IN
|(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah St.
|Harlan / Bonner / Van Gundy // Katz
|10:05 p.m.
|truTV
|Spokane, WA
|(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary’s (CA)
|Byington / Smith / Hummel // Shehadi
