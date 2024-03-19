March Madness: CBS/Paramount+ along with TNT, TBS. truTV and MAX complete the schedule of games, times, and where to watch or stream them.

By
James Williams
-
0
91

CBS Sports and TNT Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off with the NCAA First Fouron truTV, Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20 (6 p.m. ET, both days). First Round game coverage will be held on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22 (Noon-Midnight, both days), with all games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. Games airing on TBS, TNT and truTV will also stream live on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. Games airing on CBS will also stream live on Paramount+. 

   

The following are tip times and commentator assignments for the NCAA First Fourand First Round games. Tip times for Saturday’s Second Round games will be announced after the conclusion of Thursday’s games. Sunday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday.   

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on TBS.   

   

NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 19 
Tip (ET)  Network  Site  Game  Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter  
6:40 p.m.  truTV  Dayton, OH  (16) Wagner vs.  (16) Howard Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein 
9:10 p.m.  truTV  Dayton, OH  (10) Colorado St. vs.  (10) Virginia  Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein 
NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 20 
Tip (ET)  Network  Site  Game  Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter  
6:40 p.m.  truTV  Dayton, OH  (16) Grambling vs.  (16) Montana St. Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein 
9:10 p.m.  truTV  Dayton, OH  (10) Colorado vs.  (10) Boise St. Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein 
First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 21 
Tip (ET)  Network  Site  Game  Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter  
12:15 p.m.  CBS  Charlotte, NC (9) Michigan St. vs.  (8) Mississippi St. Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 
12:40 p.m.  truTV  Omaha, NE (11) Duquesne vs.  (6) BYU Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross 
1:30 p.m.  TNT  Pittsburgh, PA (14) Akron vs.  (3) Creighton Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn 
2:00 p.m.  TBS  Salt Lake City, UT (15) Long Beach St. vs.  (2) Arizona Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson 
2:45 p.m.  CBS  Charlotte, NC (16) Wagner/Howard vs.  (1) North Carolina Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 
3:10 p.m.  truTV  Omaha, NE (14) Morehead St. vs.  (3) Illinois McCarthy / Antonelli / Johnson // Ross 
4 p.m.  TNT  Pittsburgh, PA (11) Oregon vs.  (6) South Carolina Catalon / Lappas // Washburn 
4:30 p.m.  TBS  Salt Lake City, UT (10) Nevada vs.  
(7) Dayton 		Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson 
First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 21 
Tip (ET)  Network  Site  Game  Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter  
6:50 p.m.  TNT  Charlotte, NC (10) Colorado St./Virginia vs. (7) Texas Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 
7:10 p.m.  CBS  Pittsburgh, PA (14) Oakland vs.  (3) Kentucky Catalon / Lappas // Washburn 
7:25 p.m.  TBS  Salt Lake City, UT (12) McNeese vs.  (5) Gonzaga Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson 
7:35 p.m.  truTV  Omaha, NE (15) South Dakota St. vs.  (2) Iowa St. McCarthy / Antonelli / Johnson // Ross 
9:20 p.m.  TNT  Charlotte, NC (15) Saint Peter’s vs.  (2) Tennessee Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 
9:40 p.m.  CBS  Pittsburgh, PA (11) NC State vs.  (6) Texas Tech Catalon / Lappas // Washburn 
9:55 p.m.  TBS  Salt Lake City, UT (13) Samford vs.  (4) Kansas Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson 
10:05 p.m.  truTV  Omaha, NE (10) Drake vs.  (7) Washington St. McCarthy / Antonelli / Johnson // Ross 
First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 22  
Tip (ET)  Network  Site  Game  Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter  
12:15 p.m.  CBS  Brooklyn, NY (9) Northwestern vs.  (8) Florida Atlantic Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 
12:40 p.m.  truTV  Memphis, TN (14) Colgate vs.  (3) Baylor Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein 
1:45 p.m.  TNT  Spokane, WA (12) UAB vs.  (5) San Diego St. Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi 
2:00 p.m.  TBS  Indianapolis, IN (15) Western Ky. vs.  (2) Marquette Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz 
2:45 p.m.  CBS  Brooklyn, NY (16) Stetson vs.  (1) UConn Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 
3:10 p.m.  truTV  Memphis, TN (11) New Mexico vs.  (6) Clemson Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein 
4:15 p.m.  TNT  Spokane, WA (13) Yale vs.  (4) Auburn Byington / Smith / Hummel // Shehadi 
4:30 p.m.  TBS  Indianapolis, IN (10) Colorado/Boise St. vs. (7) Florida Harlan / Bonner / Van Gundy // Katz 
First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 22 
Tip (ET)  Network  Site  Game  Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter  
6:50 p.m.  TNT  Memphis, TN (9) Texas A&M vs.  (8) Nebraska Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein 
7:10 p.m.  CBS  Brooklyn, NY (13) Vermont vs.  (4) Duke Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 
7:25 p.m.  TBS  Indianapolis, IN (16) Grambling/Montana St. vs.  (1) Purdue Harlan / Bonner / Van Gundy // Katz 
7:35 p.m.  truTV  Spokane, WA (13) Col. of Charleston vs.  (4) Alabama Byington / Smith / Hummel // Shehadi 
9:20 p.m.  TNT  Memphis, TN (16) Longwood vs.  (1) Houston Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein 
9:40 p.m.  CBS  Brooklyn, NY (12) James Madison vs.  (5) Wisconsin Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 
9:55 p.m.  TBS  Indianapolis, IN (9) TCU vs.  (8) Utah St. Harlan / Bonner / Van Gundy // Katz 
10:05 p.m.  truTV  Spokane, WA (12) Grand Canyon vs.  (5) Saint Mary’s (CA) Byington / Smith / Hummel // Shehadi 

   

Follow us on X (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com (http://www.ncaa.com) for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information.   

   

NCAA, March Madness, Elite 8, Sweet 16, First Four, Final Four and Road to the Final Four are trademarks owned or licensed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association.   

   

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR