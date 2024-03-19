March Madness: CBS/Paramount+ along with TNT, TBS. truTV and MAX complete the schedule of games, times, and where to watch or stream them.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off with the NCAA First Fouron truTV, Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20 (6 p.m. ET, both days). First Round game coverage will be held on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22 (Noon-Midnight, both days), with all games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. Games airing on TBS, TNT and truTV will also stream live on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. Games airing on CBS will also stream live on Paramount+.

The following are tip times and commentator assignments for the NCAA First Fourand First Round games. Tip times for Saturday’s Second Round games will be announced after the conclusion of Thursday’s games. Sunday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on TBS.

NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 19 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, OH (16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, OH (10) Colorado St. vs. (10) Virginia Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 20 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, OH (16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana St. Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, OH (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise St. Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 21 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:15 p.m. CBS Charlotte, NC (9) Michigan St. vs. (8) Mississippi St. Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 12:40 p.m. truTV Omaha, NE (11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross 1:30 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, PA (14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn 2:00 p.m. TBS Salt Lake City, UT (15) Long Beach St. vs. (2) Arizona Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson 2:45 p.m. CBS Charlotte, NC (16) Wagner/Howard vs. (1) North Carolina Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 3:10 p.m. truTV Omaha, NE (14) Morehead St. vs. (3) Illinois McCarthy / Antonelli / Johnson // Ross 4 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, PA (11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina Catalon / Lappas // Washburn 4:30 p.m. TBS Salt Lake City, UT (10) Nevada vs.

(7) Dayton Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 21 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:50 p.m. TNT Charlotte, NC (10) Colorado St./Virginia vs. (7) Texas Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 7:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, PA (14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky Catalon / Lappas // Washburn 7:25 p.m. TBS Salt Lake City, UT (12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson 7:35 p.m. truTV Omaha, NE (15) South Dakota St. vs. (2) Iowa St. McCarthy / Antonelli / Johnson // Ross 9:20 p.m. TNT Charlotte, NC (15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Tennessee Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 9:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, PA (11) NC State vs. (6) Texas Tech Catalon / Lappas // Washburn 9:55 p.m. TBS Salt Lake City, UT (13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson 10:05 p.m. truTV Omaha, NE (10) Drake vs. (7) Washington St. McCarthy / Antonelli / Johnson // Ross First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 22 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:15 p.m. CBS Brooklyn, NY (9) Northwestern vs. (8) Florida Atlantic Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 12:40 p.m. truTV Memphis, TN (14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein 1:45 p.m. TNT Spokane, WA (12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego St. Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi 2:00 p.m. TBS Indianapolis, IN (15) Western Ky. vs. (2) Marquette Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz 2:45 p.m. CBS Brooklyn, NY (16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 3:10 p.m. truTV Memphis, TN (11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein 4:15 p.m. TNT Spokane, WA (13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn Byington / Smith / Hummel // Shehadi 4:30 p.m. TBS Indianapolis, IN (10) Colorado/Boise St. vs. (7) Florida Harlan / Bonner / Van Gundy // Katz First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 22 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:50 p.m. TNT Memphis, TN (9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein 7:10 p.m. CBS Brooklyn, NY (13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 7:25 p.m. TBS Indianapolis, IN (16) Grambling/Montana St. vs. (1) Purdue Harlan / Bonner / Van Gundy // Katz 7:35 p.m. truTV Spokane, WA (13) Col. of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama Byington / Smith / Hummel // Shehadi 9:20 p.m. TNT Memphis, TN (16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston Dedes / Spanarkel // Rothstein 9:40 p.m. CBS Brooklyn, NY (12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 9:55 p.m. TBS Indianapolis, IN (9) TCU vs. (8) Utah St. Harlan / Bonner / Van Gundy // Katz 10:05 p.m. truTV Spokane, WA (12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary’s (CA) Byington / Smith / Hummel // Shehadi

