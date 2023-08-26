Messi and Inter-Miami faces New York Red Bull tonight live on MLS Season Pass and audio here on STF at 7:30 PM

Casey Dunau

@CaseyDunau

The MLS homestretch is upon us, with teams still fighting tooth and nail for Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spots in both the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference. Now, Matchday 28’s 14-game slate gives nearly every club a chance to stake their claim as serious threats in the season’s final sprint.

The Colorado Rapids are the lone team on a bye this weekend.

Note: In this article, and moving forward, we’re using the “Big Three” section to dive deeper into three of the biggest matches each matchday. The rest will get spotlighted in the “Quick Passes” section.

When pulling up MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, here’s how to navigate the options:

Apple TV – Free = games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.

= games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID. Apple TV – MLS Season Pass = an MLS Season Pass subscription is required.

= an MLS Season Pass subscription is required. Tune into the MLS 360 whip-around show for live look-ins and analysis of every match’s key moments.

whip-around show for live look-ins and analysis of every match’s key moments. MLS Countdown is your lead-in, and MLS Wrap-Up comes at night’s end.

is your lead-in, and comes at night’s end.

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

What else is there to say about Lionel Messi? The GOAT has seemingly entered a flow state rarely seen in professional sports. He’s actualizing ideas and imagination into end product as if there’s no barrier between thought and physical action – let alone other professionals on the field trying to stop him.

His latest last-minute heroics, this time providing a stunning assist to push Inter Miami‘s US Open Cup semifinal at FC Cincinnati to extra time (Miami would go on to win in PKs), were somehow equal parts stupendous and commonplace. But that’s what happens when legends turn the unbelievable into the routine.

Playing the Red Bulls on the road with short rest is no easy task, though. New York have one of the stingiest defenses in the league and a system built around harrying opponents through aggressive pressing and turning matches into a battle of duels.

It should be a joy to watch the class and composure of Miami go up against the fight and grit of the Red Bulls, the latter of whom are desperately trying to climb above the playoff line and keep their league-record playoff streak alive (13 seasons).

Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC

WATCH: Apple TV – Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Two of the best players in MLS go head-to-head in this battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights, as Hany Mukhtar and Nashville SC travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on Thiago Almada and Atlanta United.

Both teams have serious MLS Cup aspirations that would look a lot more feasible if they can climb to the top four of the Eastern Conference, where they’d be guaranteed home-field advantage in at least one playoff round. Nashville, fresh off a run to the Leagues Cup Final, sit in sixth place. Atlanta are a spot behind them in seventh.

While Almada and Mukhtar may take the headlines in this one, keep an eye out for DPs Giorgos Giakoumakis and Sam Surridge. Both strikers are in fantastic form and looking to feast on the chances provided by their respective superstar No. 10s.

Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

This Western Conference showdown is all about two teams trending in opposite directions as the playoffs near.

Seattle started hot out the gate this season, but have cooled significantly. The Sounders have fallen to No. 4 in the West and sit only five points above No. 9 Minnesota, who currently occupy the conference’s final playoff position. If Minnesota can grab all three points in this one, it’ll likely send Seattle tumbling further down the standings while lifting the Loons above the Wild Card spots.

The key for Seattle will be reigniting their offense, which features MLS legends like Jordan Morris, Nico Lodeiro and Raúl Ruídiaz but has slowed of late. Meanwhile, Minnesota will look to keep riding the attacking spark provided by the return of Emanuel Reynoso, who rejoined the team in June following suspension.

Both clubs may end up missing key players as Minnesota's Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Seattle's Cristian Roldan are questionable due to injury.

Charlotte FC vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Amidst US Open Cup chaos on Wednesday, LAFC quietly dismantled the Colorado Rapids 4-0. U22 Initiative signing Cristian Olivera scored in his first appearance for the club, showing once more that LAFC’s scouting network and depth are as good as anyone’s in the league.

Charlotte will have their hands full with one of the West’s top teams as Christian Lattanzio’s side looks to bounce back from their 4-0 Leagues Cup exit to Inter Miami and stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC

WATCH: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Short memory will be the name of the game for Pat Noonan’s side as they look to recover from Wednesday’s heartbreaking US Open Cup PK loss to Messi’s Miami. Noonan says his team was “gutted” following the loss but ready to “dig deep” in pursuit of the Supporters’ Shield, which remains theirs to lose.

Nick Cushing’s NYCFC will likely need more production from their new striker (Mounsef Bakrar) if they hope to snag road points from one of the league’s best teams.

Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC

WATCH: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

This match is all about high-flying Columbus, who aim to continue their ascent up the Eastern Conference standings after last week’s 3-0 beatdown of rivals FC Cincinnati.

Don’t underestimate Toronto‘s ability to play spoiler, though. Former Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi scored twice in his club’s 3-2 loss to CF Montréal last Sunday. If the Italian winger gets hot, there are few in the league who can stop him.

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Apple TV – Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

The Philadelphia Union return to action after securing a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth via their third-place Leagues Cup finish. They’re also rounding into full health with the return of midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, who will be key to their playoff push.

D.C. United are the underdogs in this one, even at home, but the return of midfielder Mateusz Klich from red-card suspension should at least spark life back into their attack.

CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution

WATCH: Apple TV – Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Star goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic‘s transfer to Chelsea appears imminent, and head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena remains away from the team on administrative leave, throwing the once-cruising Revs’ season somewhat into flux.

A trip to CF Montréal’s vaunted Stade Saputo won’t make life any easier. Hernán Losada’s side will look to build off last week’s 3-2 derby win over Toronto FC and stay above the East’s playoff line.

Orlando City SC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

WATCH: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Orlando remain one of the hottest teams in the league, with Uruguayan star Facundo Torres hitting his stride and providing a Team of the Matchday-caliber performance in the club’s 3-1 win over Chicago last Sunday.

A home match against high-flying St. Louis should be something of a “prove it” test for both sides who aim to establish themselves as serious MLS Cup contenders.

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC

WATCH: Apple TV – Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Texas derbys are always intense, but with only two points separating Dallas, Austin and Houston in the crowded race for Western Conference playoff spots, any remaining matches between the three clubs should have increased stakes. Saturday’s Dallas vs. Austin fixture will be no exception.

There’s a revenge element to this one too, after Austin knocked Dallas out of the playoffs last year. Look for red-hot Jesús Ferreira to continue as one the league’s most dangerous strikers, and a legit USMNT player, in this one.

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes

WATCH: Apple TV – Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

SKC recovered from a dreadful start to their season (winless in their first 10 matches) to claw their way back into the West’s playoff picture, but they still have a ways to go, currently sitting five points beneath the line.

Grabbing three points against a Western Conference rival in San Jose – who have made a habit of dispatching intraconference foes of late with crucial wins over Seattle and Vancouver – would go a long way towards keeping postseason hopes alive for Peter Vermes’ side.

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

No, you’re not having déjà vu. These two teams just locked horns in a grueling US Open Cup semifinal that went to extra time before Houston slammed the door to earn a 3-1 win over Salt Lake (and clinch a 2024 CCC spot in the process).

The key difference in this one is home-field advantage will be reversed; the two clubs swap the brutal Houston heat for the exhausting Salt Lake altitude. Pablo Mastroeni’s side will look to take advantage, and exact a little revenge, in hopes of cementing their place as a top-three side in the Western Conference.

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC

WATCH: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Don’t turn this one off early. Both sides have a somewhat nasty habit of giving up late goals and coughing up points, which means this match presents a unique opportunity for one of the two clubs to flip the narrative.

Chicago currently hold the ninth and final spot in the Eastern Conference race, whereas the Galaxy have a nine-point gap to make up in the West. And keep an eye out for the possible LA debut of Japan national team legend and center back Maya Yoshida.

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WATCH: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

This edition of the lesser-known Cascadia derby has plenty on the line for both clubs.

Portland, who parted ways with longtime manager Gio Savarese this week, need points to stay in hunting range of a playoff spot. And Vancouver, fresh off a busy transfer window that saw the additions of CanMNT fullbacks Richie Laryea and Sam Adekugbe, will aim to show the advanced stats – which say they’re one of the better teams in the league – are more than a mirage.