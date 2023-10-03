MLB Playoffs 2023: The Blue Jays are ready to give the Twins all they can handle. 4:30 PM on ESPN.

Back in Spring Training the Toronto Blue Jays were the sexy pick to win it all in 2023 but today they are a wild card team facing the Central Division champs the Minnesota Twins. For all the talk about the Blue Jays not quite living up to their potential over the past few years, it can all be erased with one breakthrough playoff run.

After all, before last postseason, we were all talking about how this era of Phillies baseball had been a massive disappointment. We’re not talking about that anymore. This could be the Jays’ opportunity for the same. And the matchup may have landed perfectly for them: Whom would you rather play in the first round, the Rays or the Twins?

The skinny: The Blue Jays are a tough No. 6 seed with one of the deepest lineups in baseball, including Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Matt Chapman, George Springer and Whit Merrifield. They’re also deep on the mound with Chris Bassitt, José Berríos, Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi. The Twins were easily the best team in a weak AL Central. They’re hoping that some of their best players — like shortstop Carlos Correa and third baseman Royce Lewis — will be healthy after fighting injuries in the season’s final weeks.