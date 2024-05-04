MLS Saturday: Inter Miami CF hosts New York Red Bulls while FC Cincinnati visits Orlando City

Let’s dive into the exciting matchup between Inter Miami CF and the New York Red Bulls on May 4, 2024. The game can be seen on Apple TV+ or on MLS Season pass starting at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Orlando City has an important home game against FC Cincinnati also with a 7: 30 p.m. kick on Apple TV+ or MLS League Pass.
Here’s what you need to know about Miami vs Red Bull:
- Match Details:
- Date: May 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)
- Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA1
- Team Records:
- Inter Miami CF:
- Record: 6 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses
- Points: 21
- New York Red Bulls:
- Record: 4 wins, 5 draws, 1 loss
- Points: 17
- Inter Miami CF:
- Key Players:
- For Inter Miami CF:
- 🌟 Lionel Messi (Forward): 9 goals in 7 matches
- 🌟 Luis Suárez (Forward): 7 goals in 10 matches
- 🌟 Damián Gómez (Midfielder): 2 goals in 9 matches
- For New York Red Bulls:
- 🌟 Lewis Morgan (Midfielder): 7 goals in 10 matches
- 🌟 Emil Forsberg (Midfielder): 2 goals in 8 matches
- 🌟 Frankie Amaya (Midfielder): 1 goal in 10 matches1
- For Inter Miami CF:
- Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games):
- New York Red Bulls: 4 wins
- Inter Miami CF: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Notable recent match: New York Red Bulls defeated Inter Miami CF 4-0 in their previous encounter2
- Betting Odds:
- Inter Miami CF: -105 (Moneyline), over 2.5 goals (-165), -0.5 spread (-130)
- New York Red Bulls: +275 (Moneyline), under 2.5 goals (+120), +0.5 spread (-105)
- Draw: +2651
Expect an intense battle as these two teams clash in Fort Lauderdale. Will Messi and Suárez shine, or will the Red Bulls continue their dominance? Tune in to find out! 🏟️⚽🔥
Staying in Florida let’s talk about the exciting Major League Soccer (MLS) match between Orlando City SC and FC Cincinnati on May 4, 2024. Here are the key details:
- Match Date and Time:
- Date: May 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)
- Venue:
- Team Records:
- Orlando City SC:
- Record: 1 win, 1 draw, 3 losses
- Points: 4
- FC Cincinnati:
- Record: 3 wins, 2 draws, 0 losses
- Points: 11
- Orlando City SC:
- Top Scorers:
- Orlando City SC:
- 🌟 D. McGuire (Forward): 2 goals
- 🌟 N. Lodeiro (Midfielder): 1 goal
- 🌟 J. Lynn (Forward): 1 goal
- FC Cincinnati:
- 🌟 L. Acosta (Midfielder): 2 goals
- 🌟 Y. Kubo (Forward): 1 goal
- 🌟 A. Boupendza (Forward): 1 goal
- Orlando City SC:
- Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games):
- Sep 2, 2023: FC Cincinnati 0 – 1 Orlando City SC
- Mar 4, 2023: Orlando City SC 0 – 0 FC Cincinnati
- Jun 24, 2022: FC Cincinnati 1 – 0 Orlando City SC
- Mar 12, 2022: Orlando City SC 1 – 2 FC Cincinnati
- Oct 16, 2021: FC Cincinnati 0 – 1 Orlando City SC2
This matchup promises excitement as both teams aim for victory. Will Orlando City SC defend their home turf, or can FC Cincinnati continue their unbeaten streak? Tune in to find out! ⚽🔥🏟️
For those interested in watching, you can catch the game live on Apple TV or follow the updates on ESPN3. 📺👀