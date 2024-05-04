MLS Saturday: Inter Miami CF hosts New York Red Bulls while FC Cincinnati visits Orlando City

Let’s dive into the exciting matchup between Inter Miami CF and the New York Red Bulls on May 4, 2024. The game can be seen on Apple TV+ or on MLS Season pass starting at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Orlando City has an important home game against FC Cincinnati also with a 7: 30 p.m. kick on Apple TV+ or MLS League Pass.

Here’s what you need to know about Miami vs Red Bull:

Expect an intense battle as these two teams clash in Fort Lauderdale. Will Messi and Suárez shine, or will the Red Bulls continue their dominance? Tune in to find out! 🏟️⚽🔥

Staying in Florida let’s talk about the exciting Major League Soccer (MLS) match between Orlando City SC and FC Cincinnati on May 4, 2024. Here are the key details:

Match Date and Time : Date: May 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

: Venue : The match will take place at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, USA 1 .

: Team Records : Orlando City SC: Record: 1 win, 1 draw, 3 losses Points: 4 FC Cincinnati: Record: 3 wins, 2 draws, 0 losses Points: 11

: Top Scorers : Orlando City SC: 🌟 D. McGuire (Forward): 2 goals 🌟 N. Lodeiro (Midfielder): 1 goal 🌟 J. Lynn (Forward): 1 goal FC Cincinnati: 🌟 L. Acosta (Midfielder): 2 goals 🌟 Y. Kubo (Forward): 1 goal 🌟 A. Boupendza (Forward): 1 goal

: Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games) : Sep 2, 2023: FC Cincinnati 0 – 1 Orlando City SC Mar 4, 2023: Orlando City SC 0 – 0 FC Cincinnati Jun 24, 2022: FC Cincinnati 1 – 0 Orlando City SC Mar 12, 2022: Orlando City SC 1 – 2 FC Cincinnati Oct 16, 2021: FC Cincinnati 0 – 1 Orlando City SC 2

:

This matchup promises excitement as both teams aim for victory. Will Orlando City SC defend their home turf, or can FC Cincinnati continue their unbeaten streak? Tune in to find out! ⚽🔥🏟️

For those interested in watching, you can catch the game live on Apple TV or follow the updates on ESPN3. 📺👀