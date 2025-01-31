NASCAR 2025 Exhibition: The Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

RANT SPORTS – NASCAR likes to open with a short track exhibition

A week before heading to Daytona for the 2025 NASCAR season, they will kick off the year with an exhibition race on Saturday night under the lights. The event, known as The Cookout will take place at Bowman Gray Stadium, a NASCAR-sanctioned quarter-mile asphalt flat oval short track and a historic football stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The race, also known as The Clash, will mark the debut for several new drivers. Two of the top young talents making their NASCAR Cup Series debuts are Tim Brown for Rick Racing and Burt Myers for Team Amerivet.

This race also features the Front Row Motorsports debut for Noah Gragson and the return of Zane Smith that team. Additionally, Todd Gilliland will be driving the flagship No. 38 after three seasons in the No. 34. Furthermore, Josh Berry iin the iconic Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford.

Some familiar names with new and full season rides

AJ Allmendinger has returned to Kaulig Racing full-time, while Riley Herbst has joined 23XI Racing. Cole Custer is back now full time at the Haas Factory Team. Cody Ware is also time in the family-owned No. 51.

Ryan Preece is debuting for RFK Racing and Michael McDowell has moved to Spire Motorsports. Shane Van Gisbergen is racing full-time in Cup for Trackhouse Racing

Here is the full list of cars the teams

1 | Ross Chastain | Phil Surgen | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet

2 | Austin Cindric | Brian Wilson | Team Penske | Ford

3 | Austin Dillon | Richard Boswell | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

4 | Noah Gragson | Drew Blickensderfer | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

5 | Kyle Larson | Cliff Daniels | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

6 | Brad Keselowski | Jeremy Bullins | RFK Racing | Ford

7 | Justin Haley | Rodney Childers | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

8 | Kyle Busch | Randall Burnett | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

9 | Chase Elliott | Alan Gustafson | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

10 | Ty Dillon | Andrew Dickeson | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

11| Denny Hamlin | Chris Gayle | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

12 | Ryan Blaney | Jonathan Hassler | Team Penske | Ford

15 | Tim Brown | Jerry Kelley | Rick Ware Racing | Ford

16| AJ Allmendinger | Trent Owens | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

17| Chris Buescher | Scott Graves | RFK Racing | Ford

19| Chase Briscoe | James Small | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

20 | Christopher Bell | Adam Stevens | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

21 | Josh Berry | Miles Stanley | Wood Brothers Racing | Ford

22 | Joey Logano | Paul Wolfe | Team Penske | Ford

23| Bubba Wallace | Bootie Barker | 23XI Racing

24 | William Byron | Rudy Fugle | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

34 | Todd Gilliland | Chris Lawson | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

35 | Riley Herbst | Davin Restivo | 23XI Racing | Toyota

38 | Zane Smith | Ryan Bergentry | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

41 | Cole Custer | Aaron Kramer | Haas Factory Team | Ford

42| John Hunter Nemechek | Travis Mack | Legacy Motor Club | Toyota

43| Erik Jones | Ben Beshore | Legacy Motor Club | Toyot

45 | Tyler Reddick | Billy Scott | 23XI Racing | Toyota

47| Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Mike Kelley | HYAK Racing | Ford

48| Alex Bowman | Blake Harris | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

50 | Burt Myers | Tony Eury Jr. | Team Amerivet | Chevrolet

51 | Justin Haley | Billy Plourde |Rick Ware Racing | Ford

54 | Ty Gibbs | Tyler Allen | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

60 | Ryan Preece | Derrick Finley | RFK Racing | Ford

66 | Garrett Smithley | Carl Long | Garage 66 | Ford

71 | Michael McDowell | Travis Peterson | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

77 | Carson Hocevar | Luke Lambert | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

88 | Shane Van Gisbergen | Stephen Doran | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet

99 | Daniel Suarez | Matt Swiderski | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet

Where to watch and listen to the race

Practice and qualifying is set for 6:10 on FS1 and heat races are set for 8:30 on FS1. The last chance race is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday on FOX and the main event is scheduled for 8 on FOX.

All the action can be heard on MRN click here to listen.