Special to Rant Sports from 365 Sports -David Smoak, Paul Catalina, and Craig Smoak are joined by former University of Texas star quarterback Colt McCoy, who is now with NBC Sports. They discuss the revival of the Texas and Texas A&M rivalry, which is happening for the first time since 2011.

This could be a battle for the SEC title and a spot in the CFP Playoffs

The third-ranked Texas (10-1, 6-1) and No. 20 Texas A&M (8-3, 5-2) will face off on Saturday night for the first time since 2011, with a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game at stake. This matchup is one of college football’s most storied rivalries, dating back to their initial encounter.

BIG 12 OR BOISE STATE SHOULD GET THE FIRST ROUND BYE – READ RANT SPORTS

For the Longhorns, a win secures a spot in the SEC Championship game during their inaugural year in the conference and guarantees a bye in the first round of the CFP Playoffs. Meanwhile, a victory for the Aggies could significantly boost their chances of securing a place in the playoffs.

Loud crowd expected in College Station

The 12th man has long been a tradition at College Station, but the Longhorns have a history of triumphing over formidable and raucous away crowds. They secured a victory at Alabama in 2023 and have also defeated Michigan and Arkansas, another longstanding rival, this year. Impressively, the Longhorns have achieved a streak of ten consecutive wins on their opponents’ home turf.

The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe on hand for the telecast.

A Texas win could have Heisman implications

Undoubtedly, a Texas victory on Saturday night with a primetime audience could propel Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers back into the Heisman Trophy contention. Currently, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado superstar Travis Hunter are the frontrunners, yet a strong argument could emerge for Ewers.

Be sure to check out David Smoak, Paul Catalina, and Craig Smoak Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT at their YouTube show by clicking here.