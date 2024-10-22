NBC Sports and Peacock ink a deal with Navy for the broadcast rights to the “All-American Bowl.”

NBC Sports and America’s Navy today announced a new title partnership for the All-American Bowl. As the title partner, America’s Navy will reach high schools within communities across the country through a nationwide jersey presentation tour while growing a close association with the honor and prestige that comes with the selection process, Road to the Dome tour, and Bowl Week of the Navy All-American Bowl.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to connect with young men and women who share the values of teamwork, leadership, and dedication that are at the core of both football and military service,” said Rear Adm. James P. Waters III, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. “These athletes have worked hard to earn their place, and we’re proud to stand with them as they take the field. We look forward to supporting these young leaders while highlighting the possibilities that lie ahead with America’s Navy.”

“We’re honored to partner with America’s Navy as the Official Title Partner of the All-American Bowl,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & General Manager, Owned Properties, NBC Sports. “This year marks the 25th anniversary of the All-American Bowl and together with America’s Navy we will continue to grow the event and highlight the next generation of stars.”

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor all 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock at 1 p.m. ET and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).