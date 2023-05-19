NCAA D-1 Top 25: The Gators are 4th and the Hurricanes pull into the 11th spot as we get ready for tournament time.

The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings are out, and Wake Forest remains the No. 1 team in the country for a second-straight week. LSU, which dropped out of the No. 1 spot last week, fell to No. 5 this week after losing a surprising home series to struggling Mississippi State.

Interestingly, Arkansas, which has had a deluge of injuries throughout the spring, moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 following a series win over South Carolina, while Florida entered the top five. As for the rest of the Top 10, West Virginia and Clemson at No’s 6 and 7 is worth noting. The Mountaineers continue to have a stranglehold on the Big 12 after taking a home series over Texas Tech, while the Tigers moved from No. 16 to No. 7 after sweeping Virginia Tech on the road. Oregon State also joined the Top 10, going from No. 15 to No. 10 after taking care of business against UCLA over the weekend.

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPREVIOUS
1Wake Forest42-81
2Arkansas38-133
3Stanford34-144
4Florida40-127
5LSU39-122
6West Virginia39-1312
7Clemson35-1716
8Coastal Carolina33-178
9Connecticut38-129
10Oregon State36-1515
11Miami34-1711
12Vanderbilt35-165
13South Carolina37-146
14Campbell39-1113
15East Carolina38-1414
16Duke34-1610
17Dallas Baptist40-1218
18Tennessee35-1723
19Kentucky35-1517
20Maryland35-1819
21Virginia41-1121
22Boston College32-1620
23Southern Miss35-1525
24Washington32-14NR
25Oklahoma State35-15NR

