NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament: Florida makes the field of 64.

NCAA.COM INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 29 teams to compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Northwestern was selected as the overall No. 1 seed after finishing 15-2 and winning their fourth Big Ten title in program history.

Atlantic Coast Conference champion Boston College earned the No. 2 seed in the field, while Syracuse enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 14-5 record. Maryland rounds out the top four seeds with their Division I-leading 39th tournament appearance.

The tournament begins with first-round games May 10. Eight sites will host first- and second-round competition Friday, May 10, and Sunday, May 12; four quarterfinal games will be played Thursday, May 6. First- and second-round games will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions and will be shown live on ESPN+. The quarterfinals will be shown live on ESPNU.

The winner of the four quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals hosted by University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The semifinal games will be shown live on ESPNU at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Eastern time Friday, May 24. The championship game will air live on ESPN Sunday, May 26 at noon. Tickets for the semifinals and national championship game can be purchased online at www.ncaa.com/tickets.

Fifteen conferences, including the American Athletic Conference, America East Conference, Atlantic 10 Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, ASUN Conference, Big East Conference, Big South Conference, Big Ten Conference, Coastal Athletic Association, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Mid-American Conference, Northeast Conference, Pac-12 Conference, Patriot League and Southern Conference, had conference champions awarded automatic qualification for the 2024 championship. The ACC leads the field with six teams followed by the Big Ten with five.

The remaining 14 teams were selected on an at-large basis. A complete bracket with teams, dates and sites is available at NCAA.com.

Teams earning automatic qualification:

American Athletic: Florida (17-2)

America East:Binghamton (12-6)

Atlantic 10: Richmond (13-5)

ACC: Boston College (16-3)

ASUN: Coastal Carolina (14-5)

Big East: Denver (15-3)

Big South: Mercer (14-5)

Big Ten: Northwestern (15-2)

CAA: Stony Brook (17-2)

Ivy: Yale (15-2)

MAAC: Niagara (16-3)

MAC: Robert Morris (8-11)

Northeast: LIU (11-7)

Pac-12: Stanford (13-4)

Patriot: Loyola Maryland (17-2)

Teams selected at-large:

Drexel (13-5)

Duke (10-8)

Fairfield (16-2)

James Madison (13-5)

Johns Hopkins (11-7)

Maryland (12-5)

Michigan (14-3)

North Carolina (10-6)

Notre Dame (15-3)

Pennsylvania (13-4)

Penn State (11-7)

Princeton (10-6)

Syracuse (14-5)

Virginia (14-4)

Four teams will be making their NCAA tournament debut in Binghamton, Coastal Carolina, LIU and Niagara. Maryland leads the field with 39 appearances while Yale is making their first appearance since 2007. The 2024 field includes 20 teams that competed in the 2023 tournament. The field also comprises of eight teams that have combined for 35 national titles led by Maryland with 14 and Northwestern with eight.

In the 2023 championship, Northwestern defeated Boston College 18-6 at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, to win its eighth women’s lacrosse national championship.