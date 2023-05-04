Cinco De Mayo And American Sports

MLB, NBA And MLS want pesos.

It is Cinco de Mayo, a beer branded holiday, that somehow resonates with Americans who celebrate it at drinking establishments and who do not have a real knowledge of why it is a minor holiday in Mexico. On May 5th, 1862, an undermanned Mexican army defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla. It was the last time a European nation attacked a North American country. It is a good time to look at what is happening with United States sports leagues pushing product into Mexico. Mexico is a growing sports market. Major League Baseball is not celebrating Cinco de Mayo as it scheduled a two-game series between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants a week before the party on April 29th and 30th in Mexico City. There were suggestions more than two decades ago that Monterrey, which is not far from the Texas border, seemed to have a corporate market that Major League Baseball would want. If Major League Baseball expands or approves a franchise relocation, Monterrey is in the mix along with Mexico City.

The National Football League will not be playing a game in Mexico City in 2023 because of stadium renovations that are taking place. The NBA also has eyes on Mexico and has staged regular season games in Mexico City. NBA owners seem to be infatuated with Mexico City and are trying to come up with a concept that would expand the NBA’s Mexican presence. Twenty-nine Major League Soccer teams will play 18 Mexican teams later this summer in a League Cup tournament. Canada, Mexico and the US have combined to host soccer’s 2026 World Cup. There are pesos on the table which means American based sports organizations will be doing business in Mexico.

