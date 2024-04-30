Orlando hopes to keep the momentum moving as they face a big Game 5 with the series tied at 2 as they face off with Cleveland.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After falling 2-0 down in their first round of the NBA Playoffs against Cleveland. The Magic have blown out the Cavs out and they hope to keep things going in a critical Game 5 tonight and it is important for fans to look back on Saturday.

Franz Wagner had 34 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic held the Cleveland Cavaliers scoreless for a second-half stretch of almost seven minutes Saturday in a 112-89 victory that tied the Eastern Conference first-round series at 2-2.

Wagner had 10 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, matching Cleveland’s total for the entire period, when the Magic outscored them 37-10 and turned what had been a nine-point halftime deficit into their second straight romp.

Jonathan Isaac (14 points, including Orlando’s only two 3-pointers of the first half) and Markelle Fultz (12 points, four rebounds) gave the Magic major help off the bench. Paolo Banchero, who had 35 points in Orlando’s 121-83 win in Game 3 on Thursday night, finished with nine points and five assists.

Jarrett Allen had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell had 18 points, all in the first half, and six assists.