Perron scores late to lift the Red Wings over the Lightning 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Perron scored the go-ahead goal with 2:40 remaining and the Detroit Red Wings ended a four-game winless streak with a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Perron shoveled a rebound past Andrei Vasilevskiy to break a 2-2 tie as the Red Wings won the finale of a five-game road trip. Patrick Kane, Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond also scored and Alex Lyon made 34 saves to end a personal 0-8-2 streak. The Red Wings have 82 points and are even with the Washington Capitals for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, though Washington has played two fewer games.

“DP does a lot of things right all the time,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “He’s an emotional leader for us. No one wants it more than him. It’s one thing to talk, but he’s doing it by example.”

Lyon won for the first time since Feb. 27, an 8-3 win against the Capitals.

“For me it was very satisfying; it’s been a while,” he said. “We’ve got to take it a day at a time and a game at a time. That was a big win, so we can enjoy that one on the flight home.”

Perron said Lyon was “the best player on the ice for us. That’s what we need from our goalies, to be honest. The margin of error is very slim for us, and we’ve got to be solid all the time.”

Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, who had been 8-0-1 in their previous nine. Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves.

Perron’s goal came after the Lightning had dominated for long stretches of the third period.

“We were in pretty good shape for most of that third period, until we weren’t,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We haven’t lost in regulation since the first week in March, now we’re in April. We’ve asked a lot from the guys, and they’ve delivered.

“I can’t sit here and be hard on the guys, they’ve played really well for us.”

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead 37 seconds into the second when Kane picked up the rebound of Dylan Larkin’s shot and whipped in a backhander from the lower right circle. But Cirelli tied it at 8:36 with a shorthanded goal, beating Lyon with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Fabbri put the Red Wings back in front at 3:40 of the third period, jamming a loose puck past Vasilevskiy. Stamkos tied the game 2-2 at 5:59 with a power-play goal.

Raymond hit the empty net with 1:03 left.

The Lightning dressed Kyle Konin, a 26-year-old emergency backup goalie, because Jonas Johansson was unable to play due to a lower-body injury. Konin last dressed for an NHL game on Dec. 2, 2021, for the St. Louis Blues when Jordan Binnington was placed in COVID-19 protocol the morning of their game against the Lightning.

