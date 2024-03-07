PGA Florida 2024: Arnold Palmer International at Bay Hill in Orlando starts today. Plenty of golf on TV and streaming this weekend on NBC, Peacock, and Golf Channel.

NBC Sports presents more than 50 hours of live tournament golf coverage this week across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, headlined by the PGA TOUR’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

PGA TOUR: ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD

The Arnold Palmer Invitational marks the fourth Signature Event of the 2024 PGA TOUR season, offering 700 FedExCup points to the winner and boasting a field that includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler, as well as Austin Eckroat, who won last week’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and qualified via the Aon Next 10. The full field also includes the top 50 players in FedExCup points last season.

Live tournament coverage begins Thursday-Friday at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Weekend coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, shifting to NBC and Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET.

NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Dan Hicks / Mike Tirico

Analyst: Luke Donald / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum

Holes: Curt Byrum / Steve Sands

On-Course: John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Notah Begay III

Reporter: Damon Hack

How To Watch – Thursday, March 7 – Sunday, March 10 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel, NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay

Jason Day

PGA TOUR: PUERTO RICO OPEN

The Puerto Rico Open is an Additional Event being played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the third consecutive year. Notable past champions include Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland.

GOLF Channel and Peacock will present coverage Thursday-Friday beginning at 10 a.m. ET and Saturday-Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play: George Savaricas

Analyst: Johnson Wagner

On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Tripp Isenhour

How To Watch – Thursday, March 7 – Sunday, March 10 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Joel Dahmen

Kevin Kisner

Cameron Champ

Robert MacIntyre

Fred Biondi

Nick Watney

LPGA TOUR: BLUE BAY LPGA

The LPGA Tour concludes its swing through Asia with the Blue Bay LPGA held at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club in the People’s Republic of China, marking the first time the event is being held since 2018. The first four winners on Tour this season are all major winners (Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Patty Tavatanakit and Hannah Green).

Live overnight coverage begins Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

How To Watch – Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Lydia Ko

Lilia Vu

Minjee Lee

Celine Boutier

Anna Nordqvist

Ruoning Yin

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: COLOGUARD CLASSIC

The Cologuard Classic will be held at La Paloma Country Club in Tuscon, Ariz., featuring a field that includes last year’s Charles Schwab Cup champion Steve Stricker and defending champion David Toms, as well as Ernie Els, David Duval, Stewart Cink, Corey Pavin and Steven Alker. The event will utilize the resort’s Ridge Course for the front nine and the Canyon and Hill courses for the back nine.

How To Watch – Friday, March 8 – Sunday, March 10 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Steve Stricker

David Toms

Ernie Els

David Duval

Stewart Cink

Corey Pavin

Steven Alker

DP WORLD TOUR: JONSSON WORKWEAR OPEN

A co-sponsored event by the Sunshine Tour, the Jonsson Workwear Open will be held at Glendower Golf Club in Evendale, South Africa, which has also served as a host of the South African Open on several occasions.

How To Watch – Thursday, March 7 – Sunday, March 10 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Dylan Frittelli

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonas Blixt

Soren Kjeldsen

Joost Luiten

DARIUS RUCKER INTERCOLLEGIATE PRESENTED BY PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND PXG

NBC Sports presents final round coverage of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by Principal Financial and PXG today at 2:30 p.m. ET, returning this year after making its television debut on GOLF Channel two years ago when it became the first all-women’s regular season collegiate golf tournament to be presented live on the network.

The annual event, hosted by multi-platinum country artist Darius Rucker, is held at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C., and features a 54-hole stroke play competition for individual and team honors. Past individual champions of the tournament include Maria Fassi (2018, Arkansas), Emilia Migliaccio (2020, Wake Forest), and Cheyenne Knight (2016-2017, Alabama).

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel on-site from the Arnold Palmer Invitational this Wednesday-Sunday. This week’s Golf Central coverage features Rich Lerner , Brandel Chamblee , Mark Rolfing , Todd Lewis , and Damon Hack .

: Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel on-site from the Arnold Palmer Invitational this Wednesday-Sunday. This week’s Golf Central coverage features , , , , and . Golf Today will be presented Wednesday and features George Savaricas, Ryan Lavner, and Lewis

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.