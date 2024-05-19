Premier League Final Day with Man City and Arsenal the Only Two Team with a Chance to win

NBC Sports concludes a thrilling Premier League season with the title race coming down to the final day as Manchester City (88 points) and Arsenal (86) can each hoist the trophy on “Championship Sunday,” featuring all 10 matches presented live simultaneously this Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m. ET, on Peacock and the networks of NBCUniversal. Click here for the full schedule.

Sunday’s action begins with a special two-hour Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network as NBC Sports’ Premier League studio show travels to the U.K. to host the Championship Sunday shows live on-site. Rebecca Lowe hosts Sunday’s shows from a pitchside desk at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium alongside former Arsenal player Lee Dixon, who won four league titles with Arsenal from 1988-2002, former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

Following are the networks and announcers for “Championship Sunday” (live, Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, subject to change):

Match Platform Commentators Manchester City v. West Ham NBC, Peacock Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux Arsenal v. Everton USA Network, Peacock Jim Proudfoot, Matt Holland Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester United CNBC, Peacock Tony Jones, Matt Upson Chelsea v. Bournemouth GOLF Channel, Peacock Phil Blacker, Efan Ekoku Brentford v. Newcastle Peacock Seb Hutchinson, Lee Hendrie Burnley v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Ian Crocker, David Phillips Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa Peacock Gary Taphouse, Tony Gale Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Martin Tyler, Jim Beglin Luton Town v. Fulham Peacock Andy Bishop, Stephen Warnock Sheffield United v. Tottenham Peacock Pien Meulensteen, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

First-place Manchester City, who aim to become the first club in English top-flight history to win four straight titles, host West Ham on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium and will report on-site during Sunday’s Premier League Mornings.

On USA Network and Peacock, second-place Arsenal look to win their first PL title in 20 years as the Gunners host Everton.

Following are the title-winning scenarios for Manchester City and Arsenal:

· Manchester City would win PL title with: win v. West Ham OR Arsenal draw/loss v. Everton

· Arsenal would win PL title with: win v. Everton AND Manchester City draw/loss v. West Ham

o If Arsenal win and Manchester City draw, both teams would finish on 89 points and Arsenal would win the title on goal difference.

Also on Sunday, Manchester United visit Brighton & Hove Albion on CNBC and Peacock and Chelsea host Bournemouth on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

All 10 matches will be presented live on Peacock for the second consecutive year, including six matches streaming exclusively. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following the matches this Sunday is Goal Zone at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Goal Zone continues exclusively on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET.