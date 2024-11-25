Rants Sports Exclusive: Andrey Koreshkov speaks on Yan

Koreshkov: Petr Yan Fought Well Against Figueiredo, Who Isn’t Some Shady No-Name

RANT SPORTS – Former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov shared his thoughts on Petr Yan’s recent performance in his fight against Deiveson Figueiredo at the UFC tournament in Macau.

Koreshkov, who has seen his fair share of high-level competition, was impressed with Yan’s technical skills and approach, despite his opponent’s toughness and pedigree.

In an exclusive interview with Rantsports.com, Koreshkov spoke highly of Yan’s performance. He acknowledged both the challenges Yan had faced in the lead-up to the fight and the tough nature of his opponent.

Andrey Koreshkov speaks

“The fight was good, spectacular, full of technical actions, competitive and fun to watch,” Koreshkov said. “Yan fought well, considering the difficult and long phase in his career. He was coming off a series of losses before his victorious bout with the Chinese fighter, during which he tore his cruciate ligament. Plus, injuries and demotivation played a significant role.”

Koreshkov’s comments highlight the adversity Yan had to overcome to get back on track. Before his impressive victory over Figueiredo, Yan had been dealing with a difficult stretch in his career, plagued by setbacks and injuries.

His torn cruciate ligament, a serious knee injury, had kept him sidelined for a while. The emotional toll from consecutive losses also played a part in his struggles.

Despite these challenges, Yan displayed resilience and skill, earning a dominant win over Figueiredo.

While some may have focused on Yan missing a few punches, Koreshkov was quick to defend the Russian fighter.

Andrey Koreshkov defends Yan

“Did he miss some punches? Yes, but who doesn’t?” Koreshkov remarked. “Moreover, Petr engages openly, using boxing, Muay Thai, and clinching, and he aims to fight this way, not running away from his opponents. It’s not surprising for him to get hit in that manner.”

Koreshkov’s point underscores Yan’s aggressive, all-action style. Yan is not a fighter who relies on evasion; instead, he prefers to stand and trade, engaging in striking exchanges, clinches, and using a variety of techniques, including boxing and Muay Thai. This willingness to take risks and exchange blows in the center of the Octagon is what makes Yan so exciting to watch, but it also means he’s more susceptible to being hit.

Andrey Koreshkov thinks Yan fought well

Nevertheless, Koreshkov was particularly impressed with Yan’s ability to outlast a formidable opponent in Figueiredo.

“Yan performed admirably, especially since his opponent was not some shady no-name,” Koreshkov pointed out. “Figueiredo was a former UFC champion, albeit in a lighter weight division. Figueiredo is a strong and tough fighter, because he did take many hits, but you couldn’t see that he was hurt or struggling; he didn’t show any signs of pain.”

Koreshkov’s comments reinforce the fact that Figueiredo is a seasoned and durable competitor. Figueiredo is known for his ability to take punishment and keep moving forward.

Even after absorbing numerous strikes, he never showed signs of weakness. Figeuiredo maintained a strong defense and stayed competitive throughout the fight.

In the end, Yan’s victory was decisive.

He won by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the bout 50-45 in his favor. This marked his second victory of 2024, bringing his professional record to 18 wins and 5 losses.

For Figueiredo, it was a tough defeat, as his record now stands at 24 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Despite the loss, Figueiredo’s performance showed that he is still a dangerous opponent in the UFC. But Yan’s clinical display in Macau was a reminder of his elite level of skill and determination.

Koreshkov’s perspective offers valuable insight into Yan’s fight and the challenges both fighters faced. It also reinforces the notion that even in a sport where technical perfection is celebrated, a fighter’s heart, toughness, and willingness to engage can make all the difference.

Yan’s victory over Figueiredo, coupled with his previous performances, could mark the beginning of a new chapter in his career. It is one that sees him return to his winning ways after overcoming significant obstacles.