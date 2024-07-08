Real Bucs Talk’s 2024 Buccaneers Position Preview: Quarterback

BY: BUCS REPORT – Special to Sports Talk Florida

On this episode of the Real Bucs Talk Podcast the guys are starting up their Buccaneers position preview series and we begin with the quarterback spot. Is Baker Mayfield the right guy? The team believes in Baker and are confident he has a better season than last year. Baker had a very good season in 2023, can he do even better in 2024?

The Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield agreed to a 3-Year $100 million dollar deal in March. Mayfield’s contract details via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero,

“Further breakdown on Baker Mayfield’s deal with the Bucs: He gets $30 million fully guaranteed in Year 1. Another $10M in 2025 is fully guaranteed at signing, plus $10M for injury that becomes fully vested next year.”

