Report: Buccaneers Ownership Turned Down Record Breaking Deal to Sell Team For Over 6 Billion Dollars

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Jacksonville for joint practices with the Jaguars ahead of this week’s preseason matchup. But that’s not what we’re going to talk about here.

According to Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen, the Bucs ownership recently “rejected” a huge offer to sell the team.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently turned down a proposal to buy the franchise for a tick above the $6.05 billion that a group led by Josh Harris paid for the Washington Commanders last year, according to someone familiar with the details who was not authorized to speak publicly. If accepted, it would have set a record for the transaction of an NFL team and a global record for a control sale of a sports team.”

Holy phat stacks of cash Batman, just over $6 billion dollars? Imagine how hard it would be to turn down that type of money?

“The interest to acquire the two-time Super Bowl champions from the Glazer family came from someone deemed a “qualified buyer” in NFL parlance, i.e., they could write the check. Sportico wasn’t able to identify the potential buyer. The Buccaneers did not return requests for comment.”

Wait a minute, have the Glazers put the team up for sale? Not so fast my friend.

“The proposal for the Bucs was unsolicited by the Glazer family, and the two parties discussed the business of the franchise, including its financial results. The Bucs’ revenue ranks in the second quartile of NFL teams, and it generated more than $130 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last season.”

Malcolm Glazer bought the team in 1995 for $192 million. That day is unofficially marked as the beginning of the Buccaneers becoming a legitimate contender. Not only did the Glazer’s buying of the team keep it from leaving town, but they also got Raymond James Stadium built, won two Super Bowls and signed arguably the greatest player of all-time in quarterback Tom Brady.

Badenhausen isn’t some random guy tweeting from his basement. His resume includes, Financial World magazine and Senior Editor at Forbes magazine.

