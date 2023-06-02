Road to the College World Series: Live audio coverage of the Gators Regionals that includes FAMU

By: Sullivan Bortner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida baseball has received the No. 2 national seed for the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament, as announced by the NCAA Selection Committee on ESPN2 on Monday.

Joining host-program Florida at the NCAA Gainesville Regional are No. 2-seed UConn, No. 3-seed Texas Tech and No. 4-seed Florida A&M. The Gators will take on Florida A&M this upcoming Friday night, June 2, in the second game of the day at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. All times are subject to change based on TV.

With the NCAA announcing the complete, 64-team bracket and pairings on Monday, Florida earned a spot in an NCAA Regional for the 38th time in program history. The 2023 campaign represents the 19th time that Florida has hosted an NCAA Regional, including the team’s third-consecutive bid after hosting in the inaugural season of Condron Family Ballpark in 2021.



This is the Gators’ 15th-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth under Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan, which is the second-longest streak in the country. Florida has hosted an NCAA Regional in 12 out of a possible 15 seasons under O’Sullivan. By earning the No. 2 overall seed, the Gators are a top-eight national seed for the 10th time out of a possible 15 in the O’Sullivan Era.

The Gators (44-14, 20-10 SEC) enter the postseason fresh off the 16th SEC Regular Season Championship in program history. UF also posted the second-most regular seasons wins (42) in team history and added two more victories with a trip to the SEC Tournament Semifinals in Hoover, Ala.

From June 2-5, 64 teams will compete across 16 NCAA Regional sites to determine which 16 programs will advance to NCAA Super Regionals, scheduled for June 9-12.

Complete Schedule for the 2023 NCAA Gainesville Regional

Friday, June 2

Game One: 12 p.m. ET* – Texas Tech vs. UConn (ESPN+)

Game Two: 5:30 p.m. ET* – Florida A&M vs. Florida (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 3

Game Three: 12 p.m. ET* – Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two

Game Four: 6 p.m. ET* – Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two

Sunday, June 4

Game Five: 12 p.m. ET* – Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three

Game Six: 6 p.m. ET* – Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five

Monday, June 5

Game Seven (if necessary): TBA* – Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six

*All times subject to change based on TV

2023 Gainesville Regional Ticket Information

