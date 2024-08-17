Saturday Night Football In Jacksonville: Buccaneers vs Jaguars and Mayfield and Starters will Sit Again

Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced Thursday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bowles added that, “few if any” starters are expected to play Saturday.

Via Tampa Bay Times Rick Stroud,

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield will not play Saturday vs Jaguars. It will be very similar approach as the first preseason game at Cincinnati where very few if any starters are expected to play.”

Trask was the Buccaneers second-round pick on the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Florida. He only has 10 passing attempts in his career with three completions and 23 yards. Trask’s performance last week against the Cincinnati Bengals was a mixed bag going 12 of 20 for 144 yards. While he only threw one interception, there were several more that should’ve/could’ve been picked off.

Based off of Stroud’s report, it looks like we’ll get a half from Kyle Trask and a half from John Wolford. This also suggests we will get to see first-round draft pick Graham Barton in action. As well as Chris Braswell, Tykee Smith, Bucky Irving, and Kalen DeLoach.

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com

