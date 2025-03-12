Selection Show on CBS Sunday night. CBS, Turner sports are ready for March Madness.

Coverage of the 2025 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will begin with a one-hour Selection Show on Sunday, March 16, from 6-7 p.m. ET on CBS, featuring the exclusive live first look at the bracket.



NCAA tournament game action will tip off with coverage of the First Four games Built by The Home Depot on truTV — Tuesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 19 – with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET both nights.



Additional highlights:

CBS will broadcast 24 games throughout the tournament including the national championship, Final Four semifinals, Elite Eight, Sweet 16 and first and second rounds.

TBS will televise 18 games, including the Elite Eight, Sweet 16 and first and second round games.

truTV will air or simulcast a total of 21 games, including the First Four games, Elite Eight, Sweet 16 and first and second round games.

TNT will televise 12 games, including First and Second round matchups.

TNT Sports and CBS Sports will again present integrated game and studio productions with pregame, halftime, bridge and postgame shows from studios in New York and Atlanta. Studio shows will include The Road to the Final Four and Nissan NCAA Tip-Off pregame shows, AT&T at the Half, Capital One Tournament Central and the Inside March Madness presented by Buick postgame show.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports will also return March Madness Confidential, providing exclusive, behind-the-scenes access of select NCAA tournament teams, with features airing during studio coverage and NCAA.com, to chronicle their tournament journeys.



Accompanying the live television presentation, NCAA March Madness Live will once again be the ultimate digital destination for direct access to all 67 games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Live games airing on the CBS Television Network will also stream on Paramount+. Live games airing on TBS, TNT and truTV will also stream on Max.

Additionally, fans will be able to catch the latest highlights, behind-the-scenes content and news updates across Bleacher Report, CBS Sports Digital platforms and the official March Madness X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat accounts for companion content throughout the tournament.



Follow us on X (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA tournament broadcast news and information.