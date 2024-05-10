Sunshine State Conference Player of the Week E.J. Cumbo while Alex Canney is the Pitcher of the Week.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The University of Tampa baseball team continues to ride high following a weekend sweep of visiting Saint Leo University. E.J. Cumbo has been named the Sunshine State Conference Player of the Week while Alex Canney is the SSC Pitcher of the Week.

Cumbo earns Player of the Week honors for the second time in 2024 after setting the NCAA Division II career hits record and leading Tampa to a three-game sweep of No. 3 Saint Leo. The senior from East Meadow, New York, was 8-for-14 at the plate with two home runs, a double, three runs scored, and five runs batted in last week. He tallied at least two hits and a run scored in all three games. Cumbo eclipsed the D2 hits record with two two-run home run in the eighth inning of game two for his 367th career hit. For the week, the outfielder tallied a .471 batting average, a .600 on-base percentage, and a 1.071 slugging percentage. This latest weekly award marks the fifth in his career.

Canney earns Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time in 2024 following a 12-2 win over No. 3 Saint Leo. The Valrico, Florida product set the pace for Tampa’s sweep of the Lions with his start in the series opener. Canney earned the win after seven innings of work, allowing four hits, two walks, and two runs in the contest. The junior righty struck out seven hitters and held opposing batters to a .174 average. This week’s accolade is the sixth of his career, which ties him for the third-most in SSC baseball history.

Sunshine State Conference Athletes of the Week are chosen from a pool of nominees for their performances during the week of April 29 – May 5, 2024. Athletic Communication Directors of member institutions nominate athletes.

2024 SSC Baseball Award Winners (Player; Pitcher)

Feb. 5: Stephen Klein (Tampa); Luke Lashutka (Saint Leo)

Feb. 12: Nathan Tinder (Rollins); Alex Canney (Tampa)

Feb. 19: Shawn Dougherty (Lynn); Edward Berry (Rollins)

Feb. 26: Mason Wilson (Rollins); Luke Lashutka (Saint Leo)

Mar. 4:Santiago Garavito (Tampa); Luke Lashutka (Saint Leo)

Mar. 11: Mike Valdez (Tampa); Dillon Moran (ERAU)

Mar. 18: Cam Collier (Eckerd); Joe Morrissey (Barry)

Mar. 25:E.J. Cumbo (Tampa); Luke Lashutka (Saint Leo)

Apr. 1: Zeth Rodriguez (NSU); Max Meyer (ERAU)

Apr. 8: Leon Paulino (Lynn); Edward Berry (Rollins)

Apr. 15:Anthony Nunez (Tampa); Frank Gonzalez (Barry)

Apr. 22: Stanton Leuthner (PBA); Aedan Walter (Saint Leo)

Apr. 29: Boris Peña (NSU); Dillon Moran (ERAU)

May 6:E.J. Cumbo (Tampa); Alex Canney (Tampa)