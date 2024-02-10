Super Bowl in Vegas: Fun to look at the most expensive SB in history by the numbers.

Super Bowl LVIII (58) will crown either the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs as champions of the National Football League’s 103rd season. This will be the eighth Super Bowl for the 49ers, who have achieved victory five times, with the last one being in 1995. On the other side, this is the sixth time the Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl, with the team having taken home the trophy three times, including last year.

It’s no wonder why millions of people will tune in to this big sporting event on television. But the fact that we’ll again consume more than a billion chicken wings while watching billions of dollars’ worth of commercials with a bit of football mixed in might just boggle your mind. And if you want interesting Super Bowl facts, we’ve got plenty more where that came from.

Only time will tell which team will come out on top this year. But we can certainly get you prepared for the action in the meantime. Below, you’ll find an awesome infographic with our favorite Super Bowl LVIII fun facts, plus a Q&A with a panel of sports business experts. Enjoy the game!

Top 5 Super Bowl Facts for 2024:

$6,680: The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls.

The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls. $8,586: Lowest price of a Super Bowl LVIII ticket on the resale market just after the conference championships (113% increase from 2023).

Lowest price of a Super Bowl LVIII ticket on the resale market just after the conference championships (113% increase from 2023). $1.1B: Estimated economic impact for the Southern Nevada economy in 2024.

Estimated economic impact for the Southern Nevada economy in 2024. 16.2M: Americans plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.

Americans plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant. 192%: 20-year increase in the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad.

Ask the Experts

For additional insight into the business of the big game, and the NFL more generally, we posed the following questions to a panel of leading experts. You can check out their bios and responses below.

Who’s your pick to win? What kind of economic impact do you expect the Super Bowl will have on the Paradise area? What trends do you expect from the commercials this year? Is Super Bowl ad time an effective investment for companies? What are the biggest issues facing the future of the league economically?

Vince Gennaro

Associate Dean and Clinical Associate Professor – New York University Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport

Victor A. Matheson

Faculty, Economics and Accounting and Environmental Studies – College of the Holy Cross

Dennis Deninger

Syracuse University Falk College Professor of Practice, teaches “Super Bowl and Society” course and Author of upcoming book, “The Football Game That Changed America,” published by Rowman and Littlefield

Questions & Answers

