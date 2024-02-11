Super Bowl Sunday: Nickelodeon is ready for the broadcast of the Slime Bowl telecast.

Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom to Feature SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star Live in the Booth alongside CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson and Play-by-Play Announcer Noah Eagle, Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. (ET), Between the 49ers and Chiefs

All-New Episodes of NFL Slimetime and Moreto Premiere During Super Bowl LVIII Week

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–Feb. 1, 2024–Nickelodeon and CBS Sports today revealed production elements for the first-ever Super Bowl alternate telecast, airing exclusively on Nickelodeon, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. (ET). Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom will feature enhanced graphics and advanced augmented reality, bringing the historic Slime-filled telecast to SpongeBob SquarePants’ undersea home. Paramount’s multiplatform coverage of Super Bowl LVIII will feature CBS Sports’ presentation on the CBS Television Network, which will stream on Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+, in addition to the Nick-ified telecast exclusively on Nickelodeon.

For the first-time ever, characters from SpongeBob SquarePants will join the telecast live, with an animated SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) joining CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle live in the booth to call the game. Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will make her sideline reporting debut, while Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) provides live commentary. NFL Slimetime’s Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter will also report live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence) help explain penalty calls during the game.

Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom will feature: a can’t-miss opening segment from Allegiant Stadium re-creating SpongeBob’s iconic “Sweet Victory” performance; hijinks throughout the game from fan-favorite villain Plankton; appearances from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; reimagined end zone cannons that fire Slime, Krabby Patties and pickles; undersea AR jellyfish within the stadium; Slime trails and pineapples; and surprise appearances from beloved Nickelodeon characters in the crowd. The production will continue to showcase one-of-a-kind content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including guest appearances, original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more for kids and families.

The Super Bowl is here, and Patrick, SpongeBob, and Gary are throwing a party! Fans are invited to join their favorite Bikini Bottom residents as they prepare for the Super Bowl and get a glimpse at the town’s game day rituals.

NFL Slimetime “NFL Slimetime at Super Bowl” – Sunday, Feb. 11, at 11:30am (simulcast on CBS and Paramount+)

Hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan are kicking off Super Bowl Sunday with Slimelights from the two teams’ road to the Super Bowl, while Dylan Schefter checks in with exclusive player interviews and Mia Burleson brings the facts about the official Wilson football and the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Plus, Schefter and Young Dylan give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the augmented reality that will appear in Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon.

NFL Slimetime “Super Bowl LVIII Slimelights” – Monday, Feb. 12, at 7pm (Airs on Nickelodeon in the UK, New Zealand and Australia on Tuesday, Feb. 13)

The game may be over, but the party’s just beginning! SpongeBob SquarePants’ Realistic Fish Head (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) will recap the highlights and Slimelights from the biggest night in sports.

NFL Slimetime “Post-Super Bowl” – Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30pm *season 3 finale*

Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter wrap up the season with a recap of Super Bowl LVIII, including a look back at the action from Bikini Bottom, exclusive postgame interviews and bloopers. Plus, they highlight the winner of the slimiest trophy in sports–the Super Bowl NVP.

To celebrate the first-ever Super Bowl alternate telecast, Nickelodeon is inviting kids and kids at heart to climb through its Splat portal into the inflatable Bikini Bottom Super Bowl Spectacular at Super Bowl Experience at Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. Fans will have the Slime of their lives as they bounce on a larger-than-life Krabby Patty, toss Krabby Patties into SpongeBob’s mouth, pose for a slimy photo op with the NFL Slimetime NVP trophy and more.

Nick.com/SuperBowl will serve as the official Super Bowl digital hub for kids and families on game day, where users can engage with an array of content packages, meme galleries, articles and more.

Additionally, SpongeBob and Super Bowl LVIII are coming together in the ultimate Bikini Bottom experience on Roblox. Elements from Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom will be featured in five experiences from Gamefam on Roblox–SpongeBob Simulator, TMNT Battle Tycoon, Super NFL Tycoon, Easy Obby and Twilight Daycare. From Feb. 2-19, users can earn Super Bowl SpongeBob-themed rewards by completing quests in each and across all five experiences, participating in pre-game trivia, interacting with SpongeBob characters and more.

On-site in Las Vegas, fans can shop for exclusive products at the Paramount Mountain, including: a SpongeBob SquarePantst-shirt, a Survivorscarf, a Yellowstonehoodie, and South Park socks, plus receive a free Paramount tote with their purchase. SpongeBob fans can also gear up with special apparel and accessory collabs. Select items will be able for purchase at the NFL Shop at Super Bowl within the Super Bowl Experience, as well as online via NFLShop.com and respective partner websites: NewEra.com, Homage.com and ChalkLine.com.

Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom is produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Sean McManus and Harold Bryant serve as executive producers of THE NFL ON CBS, and CBS Sports’ Shawn Robbins is coordinating producer of the games. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted current series; Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted creative; and Jennifer Bryson, vice president of production, tentpoles, events & music & specials.