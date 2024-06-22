SWAC extends commissioner Charles McClelland’s contract through 2032

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southwestern Athletic Conference commissioner Charles McClelland has received a contract extension through the 2032 academic year.

The SWAC’s council of presidents and chancellors announced the extension Friday.

McClelland was named the SWAC’s sixth commissioner during the summer of 2018. SWAC officials credited McClelland for helping the league increase its visibility through the broadcast of conference football and basketball games on the ESPN and HBCUGO platforms.

McClelland also recently completed a five-year appointment as a member of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. He chaired the committee during the 2023-24 season, becoming the first person representing an HBCU league or institution to hold that title.

