Tampa Completes AVCA Three-Peat, Capturing Fifth National Title in Seven Years

The University of Tampa beach volleyball team capped off a flawless postseason run with three wins on Championship Saturday to claim the AVCA Small College Beach National Championship. After cruising past 2022 national champion Colorado Mesa and Sunshine State Conference rival Palm Beach Atlantic, the Spartans edged Concordia University Irvine in a thrilling title match, finishing the tournament 7–0 without dropping a dual.

Tampa opened Championship Saturday with a commanding sweep over 2022 national champion Colorado Mesa. At the 1’s, Elizabeth Price and Angel Williams led the way with a confident 21–16, 21–11 victory. The 2’s pair of Hailey Wolfe and Nevaeh Wolfe continued their post-season dominance with a 21–12, 21–18 win. Over at the 4’s, Anna Bayes and Brooke Green overwhelmed their opponents in a 21–9, 21–12 decision. Although Madelynn Hokanson and Hailey Peterson in the 3’s and Sammie Ostrander and Meghan Schreck in the 5’s, were both in control of their matches, those flights went unfinished after the dual was clinched.

The semifinal clash against Sunshine State Conference rival Palm Beach Atlantic saw the Spartans secure yet another post-season sweep. Price and Williams handled business at the 1’s with a 21–17, 21–15 victory, while the Wolfe twins remained undefeated on the weekend with a 21–18, 21–19 result at the 2’s. Hokanson and Peterson provided the clinching point with a thrilling 21–19, 26–24 win at the 3’s. The remaining matches featuring Bayes and Green at the 4’s and Ostrander and Schreck at the 5’s were left unfinished, as Tampa advanced to the national title match.

In the national title match against Concordia University Irvine, the Spartans overcame early setbacks to win a dramatic 3–2 decision and claim their fifth national title in seven years. Despite hard-fought losses at the 1’s and 4’s by Price and Williams and Bayes and Green, respectively, Tampa’s depth carried them through. The Wolfes battled back from a first-set loss to win in three at the 2’s, 16–21, 21–8, 15–8. Ostrander and Schreck delivered under pressure, closing out their match with a 21–17, 21–19 win. Hokanson and Peterson continued their clutch play with a narrow 21–13, 20–22, 15–13 triumph at the 3’s which clinched the victory and title for the Spartans.

Tampa 3, Colorado Mesa 0

1. Elizabeth Price / Angel Williams (UT) def. Ellie Ask / Gracyn Spresser – 21–16, 21–11

2. Hailey Wolfe /Nevaeh Wolfe (UT) def. Riley Daugherty / Lizzy Hood – 21–12, 21–18

3. Madelynn Hokanson / Hailey Peterson (UT) vs. Barett Nolan / Ania Swartzendruber – Unfinished

4. Anna Bayes / Brooke Green (UT) def. Jessica Passi / Taylor Scherff – 21–9, 21–12

5. Sammie Ostrander / Meghan Schreck (UT) vs. Lucy Kaufman / Lauren Rohlwing – Unfinished

Tampa 3, Palm Beach Atlantic 0

1. Elizabeth Price / Angel Williams (UT) def. Serena Baumgart / Anna Dunbar – 21–17, 21–15

2. Hailey Wolfe /Nevaeh Wolfe (UT) def. Camdyn Albrecht / Katelyn Nadeau – 21–18, 21–19

3. Madelynn Hokanson / Hailey Peterson (UT) def. Annika Huhtamaki / Abigail Plevin – 21–19, 26–24

4. Anna Bayes / Brooke Green (UT) vs. Sydney Corbett / Savannah DeCarlo – Unfinished

5. Sammie Ostrander / Meghan Schreck (UT) vs. Angela Goggin / Desirae Waterman – Unfinished

AVCA National Championship – Tampa 3, Concordia University Irvine 2

1. Kelissa Lemoine / Sara Ostojic def. Elizabeth Price / Angel Williams (UT) – 21–18, 21–17

2. Hailey Wolfe /Nevaeh Wolfe (UT) def. Korah Nordin / Gabrielle Reinking – 16–21, 21–8, 15–8

3. Madelynn Hokanson / Hailey Peterson (UT) def. Kelia Giusta / Cameron Solberg – 21–13, 20–22, 15–13

4. Olivia Medina / Eva Prewitt def. Anna Bayes / Brooke Green (UT) – 21–18, 22–20

5. Sammie Ostrander / Meghan Schreck (UT) def. Nicole Miller / Ashley Rossi – 21–17, 21–19

Up Next: The Spartans return home as AVCA Small College Beach National Champions, closing the season with seven straight dual wins and a flawless tournament run in Gulf Shores. Tampa finishes the year as one of the nation’s most dominant programs, cementing another historic chapter in program history.



