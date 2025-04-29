Tampa Wins 2025 SSC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament Title Over Florida Southern

Tampa claimed the 2025 Sunshine State Conference Women’s Lacrosse Tournament championship with a 15-13 victory over Florida Southern on Sunday at Naimoli Stadium. The win marks Tampa’s fourth SSC tournament title, its third in a row, and the fifth consecutive season the Spartans and Mocs have met in the tournament final.

The game was tightly contested throughout, featuring eight ties and several lead changes. After the teams were even at 8-8 at halftime, Tampa used a 7-5 scoring advantage in the second half to secure the victory.

Peyton Howell led all scorers with four goals and two assists for Tampa. Maddie Szyluk also scored four times, while Mekelsey Montgomery and Mary Kate Person each added two goals for the Spartans. Tampa was efficient on free-position opportunities, converting six of seven attempts.

Florida Southern was led by Danielle Mojsej’s three goals, with Abby McFerren contributing two goals and two assists. The Mocs controlled the draw circle, winning 23 of 32 draw controls, but were hampered by 17 turnovers compared to Tampa’s 13.

Goalkeeper Savvy Barbosa recorded six saves for Tampa, while Florida Southern’s Chloe Webber finished with eight saves in 47 minutes of action.

Both teams will now await their seedings in the NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship postseason, which will be announced on Sunday, May 4. Regional competition begins Thursday, May 8, at non-predetermined sites, with the national championship game scheduled for Saturday, May 24, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia.