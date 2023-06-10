The 100 Running of the 24 Hours of LeMans with Flag to Flag total coverage TODAY on Motor Trend TV.

FROM MOTOR TREND Anything that’s been around for 100 years is always worth celebrating, and arguably the greatest race in the history of motorsports—the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans—has reached that lofty milestone. While the race itself hasn’t been run for 100 consecutive years (there were a few interruptions, most notably during WWII), the first running of Le Mans took place way back in 1923.

Besides the anniversary hoopla, the 2023 Le Mans event, which is taking place the weekend of June 10-11, is also notable as it will be the first real competition for the World Endurance Championship series Le Mans Hypercar class, with a total of 16 different cars from seven different manufacturers, including entries from Cadillac, Ferrari, and Porsche. They will do battle with the mighty Toyota GR010 Hybrid, which has dominated the premier Hypercar class since its debut in 2021 and will be gunning for its third straight overall Le Mans victory.

In addition to the Hypercar class, the rest of the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans field, including LMP2 and LMGTE AM (the class where the Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R will compete against cars from Aston Martin, Porsche, and Ferrari), will also compete for class victories. And this year there’s also a unique “Innovative” class entry by the American Hendrick Motorsports team, with a special Chevy Camaro ZL1 driven by a trio including American racing legend Jimmie Johnson.

This year's race—and the pageantry that goes along with the Le Mans Centenary—is shaping up to be one of the best in years and motorsports fans by the millions will be watching when the green flag drops and the cars begin roaring around the Circuit de la Sarthe.

As the exclusive home of the 2023 Le Mans race, MotorTrend+ will bring fans unprecedented access to the entire 24-hour spectacle, including practice and qualifying beginning on Wednesday, June 7, the green flag at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT) on June 10, and the checkered flag after a full day of furious on-track battles. In addition, MotorTrend+ users will be able to view the from the dashcams of multiple competitors (some 16 in all), and other special presentations will be available to access prior to and during the Le Mans weekend.

MotorTrend has been heavily involved with the 24 Hours of Le Mans for multiple years now, and when you sign up to view the exclusive MotorTrend coverage of the race, you’ll be able to brush up on recap coverage and view other special related Le Mans features back to 2018. For the uninitiated, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most prestigious races in the world and is part of the triple crown of motorsports alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500. So it’s always a big deal, and given the centenary, this year it’s bigger than ever before.

All 24 hours of the 2023 Le Mans race live is just one part of what the MotorTrend+ has to offer. Fans of motorsports can feast on a host of documentaries, live on-track racing action, recaps of other major races, and fast-paced features from across the spectrum. Did we mention we have thousands of hours of other great automotive content on tap?

So if you're looking for Le Mans, you've come to the right place.

