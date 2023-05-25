The best players of the Premier League who started their careers in college

If you ask about the most typical prejudice about sports, it will make the opinion that people who devote their lives to sports are not very smart. And from the very beginning, such an opinion only shows that those people don’t know how challenging and intellectual some games and sports can be. For example, tennis is called chess in motion, as you have to foresee your opponent’s move and have a quick reaction. In athletics, you have to understand the rules of physics for its laws to benefit you when competing with other athletes. And of course football! If you ask those people who don’t watch this game in most cases, you will hear something like, “What’s so special about this game? 22 men are just kicking the ball, nothing difficult”. But let’s start from the very beginning; it’s the only game where people play with their feet and not their hands. It helps to develop new neuron connections and allows people to develop their brains.

In this article, we have prepared a list of current and former players of the Premier League who have a degree, some of them not even one, and their careers started and were developing while they were in college.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is a famous Belgian professional football player born in Antwerp and a former Everton, Chelsea, and Manchester United player. There are many exciting facts about Lukaku; for example, he can fluently speak five languages (English, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, and a Congolese Swahili dialect) and can also understand German. Romelu Lukaku was the first Premier League player to join Jay-Z’s

management agency. And they say talented people are talented in everything; that’s why Lukaku holds a degree in Tourism and Public Relations.

Duncan Watmore

Duncan Watmore is a professional English football player who was born in Manchester and started his career there but left the club at the age of 12. After that, he played for many clubs, like Altrincham, Sunderland, and Hibernian, and is a forward for Championship club Millwall right now. When he was 21, Watmore got a Degree in Economics and Business Management at Newcastle University Business School. I think, knowing this fact, you can call the guy very forward-looking. As he mentioned in one of his interviews, “Football is a very short-term career, and I always have my eye on what I want to do next, and I thought having a university degree and studying could help.”

Frank Lampard

To enumerate all the achievements of Frank Lampard as a footballer, it will take us not one page of this article. He is considered to be one of the greatest Chelsea players ever and of the best midfielders of his generation together with Steve Gerard. He has the record for the most goals by a midfielder in the Premier League and for the highest number of goals from outside the box. But not scoring figures can surprise you. He is considered to have an IQ above 150; he went to private school (and sometimes was “bullied” for that in his club), got an A+ in Latin, and after school, he took this subject at university.

He also wrote a biography describing not only good times but also hardships during his career. And right now, he uses all his talents when being a gaffer.

Juan Mata

Juan Manuel Mata Garcia is a Spanish professional footballer who is currently playing as a midfielder in Turkish Galatasaray. Formerly he used to be a Chelsea and Manchester United player. Having two degrees, one in Marketing and the other in Sport Science, Juan Mata can continue his career in many different spheres after finishing his sports career.

Edwin van der Sar

Edwin van der Sar is an absolute Manchester United legend, of the greatest and most complete keepers in football history. He has achieved a lot on the pitch, but even before taking off his goalkeeper gloves, he received a degree in Sports and Brand Management and is applying his abilities in real life as he is working as CEO of Ajax.

Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany is another Belgian professional football player; he used to defend the colors of Anderlecht, Hamburg, and Manchester City. Right now, he is working as a manager of Burnley. Partly he can do it because he graduated from the Manchester Business School in 2017, and his dissertation focused on home advantage for Premier League clubs.