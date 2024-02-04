The Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield are taking long-term deals for a contract to keep the QB in Tampa for years to come. New OC should come first.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield’s camp are talking about a new long-term contract that would keep the former first-round QB in Tampa for the next four to five years. Mayfield led THE bucs to their third NFC South championship and a trip to the playoffs,

NFL Insider Tony Pauline via Dov Kleiman indicates that Mayfield could make at least $40 million per year from a new contract extension the deal could be four years with a club option. He has won over the locker room and fanbase, two critical things for any quarterback needs or ants to be successful.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Bucs are working on a deal to hire former LA Rams OC Liam Coen as their offensive coordinator. Mayfield and Cohn were together with the Rams and the two worked well together. In the five games the duo worked together, Mayfield completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

According to NBC Sports Pro Football Talk Coen, 38, could bring some continuity to the scheme as the Bucs’ new OC. He and former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron were on head coach Sean McVay’s Rams staff together, which Waldron then brought to Seattle as offensive coordinator. Dave Canales was the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach before going to Tampa Bay in 2023.

The goal is to get an OC Mayfield can work with so the team’s success can continue for years to come. So, whatever happens it will likely come soon.