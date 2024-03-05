The Buccaneers and WR Mike Evans have agreed on a two-year deal. Now they hope to sign Baker Mayfield.

According to multiple media outlets the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have inked Mike Evans a two-year deal worth a reported 52 million dollars. Evans is one the most talented and respected members of the Bucs, a good clubhouse guy, along with being one of the best pass catchers in the National Football League.

Good Morning Football NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported the new $26 million-per-year average places Evans fourth among all receivers and underscores the Bucs’ belief he’ll remain one of the top pass catchers in the entire NFL. It marks a nearly $10 million-per-year leap from the five-year, $82.5 million extension Evans signed in 2018 that he played out.

When you look at the numbers there can be no question that Evans is the best receiver in Buccaneers history, Evans has recorded 10 1,000-plus-yard receiving seasons in his ten years in a Bucs uniform, a record for a receiver to start a career. Evans’ 11,680 total receiving yards are 4,990 more than the next-closest Buc all-time (Chris Godwin, 6,690), and his 94 touchdown catches are 60 more than No. 2 (Godwin, 34).

That leaves the Buccaneers poised to resign quarterback Baker Mayfield who had hoped Evans would back and the hiring of new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. When the 2023 offensive coordinator Dave Canales left to become the Panthers’ new head coach the Bucs were quick to hire Coen who worked magic with Mayfield when the duo were part of the Rams.

So, after keeping Evans in Tampa Bay, the addition of Coen to the coaching staff sets up the final thing on the pre-draft to-do list and that is to make sure Mayfield is back with the Buccaneers for 2024 and beyond.