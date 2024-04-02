The Final Four 2024: Can anybody stop UConn from winning back-to-back titles? NC State, Alabama, and Purdue all hope to get a chance.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will continue with the Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6 on TBS, TNT and truTV. The games will also stream on NCAA March Madness Live and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. NC State will take on Purdue, tipping off at 6:09 p.m., ET, followed by Alabama against UConn.

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will call the games with reporter Tracy Wolfson. Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst for his fifth Final Four.

Saturday’s live pregame coverage on TBS, TNT and truTV from Phoenix will begin with The Final Four Show Built by The Home Depot from 3-4 p.m. ET, followed by At The Final Four presented by Nissan from 4-5 p.m. and At The Final Four from 5-6 p.m. ET.

Men’s Final Four National Semifinals – Saturday, April 6 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter 6:09 p.m. TBS/TNT/truTV Phoenix, AZ (11) NC State vs. (1) Purdue Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 8:49 p.m.* TBS/TNT/truTV Phoenix, AZ (4) Alabama vs. (1) UConn Eagle / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

*Approximate tip time

Follow us on X (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information.

