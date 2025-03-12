The Rays get 120 hours to make the Yankees’ spring stadium their own. Here’s how they’ll do it

By the time the Rays return for their March 28 opener against Colorado, more than 3,000 unique signs and advertising boards will have been installed. The 10-by-9 foot “Y-A-N-K-E-E-S” letters above the first- and third-base stands will have been covered with Rays markings, along with the interlocking “NY” hanging from the ceiling in the center of the clubhouse. The team store will have been emptied of pinstriped gear and restocked with Rays apparel.

A metamorphosis that even Statcast can’t measure.

“Building the plane while you fly it,” said Bill Walsh, the Rays’ chief business officer. “At times really, really exciting and at times obviously just incredibly frantic and stressful.”

Tampa Bay is one of two big league teams whose home games will be in minor league stadiums this year. The Athletics moved to Sutter Park in West Sacramento, California, for at least three seasons while a planned structure is built in Las Vegas.