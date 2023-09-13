Orlando Magic is a team that has only existed for twenty-four years, which is relatively short compared to some of the other sports franchises in the NBA. Nevertheless, thanks to the talented players who played for Orlando Magic, they have achieved several impressive accomplishments in this short time, thanks to the talented players who have played for Orlando Magic. Below, we will review the top 5 players in Orlando Magic history and discuss what made them valuable on the basketball court.

Grant Hill

Up first at the number 6 spot is Grant Hill, who had a career that spanned ten years in the NBA from 1994 to 2013. From 2000 to 2007, Grant Hill played for the Orlando Magic as an outstanding rebounder and a fantastic point guard. Grant Hill’s first five seasons in the NBA were extremely impressive, averaging 21.6 points, 1.6 steals, 6.3 assists, and 7.9 rebounds. In addition to this, from the field, he had a 47.6 percent shooting accuracy.

While at the Orlando Magic, he played 200 games over six seasons, showing that despite multiple injuries, he was still one of the best players on the court. He was best known for his ability to get to the rim and lose defenders easily. Although Grant Hill no longer plays for the team, he undoubtedly created fans for the franchise who still support the team and will be watching the upcoming orlando magic vs houston rockets game in late October.

Nick Anderson

Up next is Nick Anderson, who played for the Orlando Magic from 1989 to 1999, where he quickly became the team’s leading offensive player. Just before the arrival of Shaquille O’Neal in the 1991-1992 season, Nick Anderson averaged 2.7 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 19.9 points. He also had a shooting percentage of 46.3% from the field, showing that he was dangerous in the shooting guard position.

Nick Anderson was 6’6 feet tall, making him an ideal size for the 2-guard position. His solid build enabled him to beat defenders using his powerful physicality and create opportunities to score. Although the arrival of Anfernee Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal took away some of the limelight from Nick Anderson, he is still regarded as one of the best players who played for the Orlando Magic. In addition, he played a whopping 692 games for the team, showing his loyalty to the Orlando Magic, which fans of the group never forget.

Tracy McGrady

When it comes to players in the NBA who were known for their shooting talent, Tracy McGrady was a name that consistently came up during the early 2000s. McGrady played for the Orlando Magic from 2000 to 2004, and in two of the seasons he played for the team, he was the player with the most points scored in the entire league. He was so good at scoring because of his talent for shooting at different ranges.

He had an impressive mid-range shot and accuracy at scoring three-pointers. He was also highly successful at getting to the rim and achieving from close up, making it a nightmare for defenders to block them as they could never predict what he would do next. His time playing for the Orlando Magic was the highlight of his career, leading relatively mediocre teams to three appearances at playoffs. Although Tracy McGrady never actually made it to an NBA final, his ability and achievement on the court for the Orlando Magic will always be remembered, and he will forever be considered one of the best players ever played for the franchise.

Anfernee Hardaway

Anfernee Hardaway played for the Orlando Magic for six years, from 1993 to 1999. He stood 6’7 feet tall and was considered a top point guard in the league. He was so good that many people believe he may have become one of the best point guards ever to play the game if he didn’t have so many injuries. The combination of Shaquille O’Neal and Hardaway on the court was unstoppable, and the two eventually led the Orlando Magic to an NBA final. Although Hardaway’s career was cut short, his talent and ability on the basketball court were undeniable.

Shaquille O’Neal

At the number one spot on this list is, of course, Shaquille O’Neal, who is one of the most well-known basketball players to have ever played the sport. He played for the Orlando Magic from 1992 to 1996 and profoundly impacted molding the team into the franchise it is today. He racked up extremely impressive stats while playing for the team and is considered one of the best centers in basketball history.

So now you know about some of the best players who ever played for the Orlando Magic. Without these players, the team would never have been as successful as it was, especially as a relatively new franchise. Thanks to these players’ integral roles, the Orlando Magic was put on the map as a team that could compete at the highest level against some of the best.