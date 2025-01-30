Top ranked University of Tampa baseball team is set to defend their World Series title.

TAMPA, Fla. – The National Championship University of Tampa Baseball team is the pre-season #1 ranked team in the nation and is set to host a top-15 matchup to open up the season. The top-ranked Spartans celebrate the start of the 2025 season as we honor the 2024 national championship team and raise the championship flag, celebrating their ninth national championship in program history.

Matchup: #1 Tampa vs. #13 Georgia College

Times:

Friday, Jan. 31, 6:00 P.M.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 3:00 P.M.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 12:00 P.M.

Tampa

The Spartans are back on the diamond this Friday at 6 pm. Tampa is seeking its 10th national championship and 24th regular season SSC championship. The Spartans are pre-season ranked #1 in the nation and #1 in the SSC. This is Tampa’s 10th pre-season ranked at #1, 27th consecutive preseason ranked inside the Top 15, 21st pre-season ranked inside the Top 5, and 12th consecutive pre-season ranked inside the Top 3. The Spartans have 15 returning national champions, including All-American and National Pitcher of the Year Skylar Gonzalez, 17 transfers, including University of Miami transfer J.D. Urso, son of National Coach of the Year Joe Urso, and four true freshmen. Tampa will take the field for the first time Friday since winning their 9th national championship in program history over Angelo State in a historic 2024 season. Before hosting a three-game series with #13 Georgia College, the Spartans will honor the 2024 national championship team and raise the championship flag on Friday, Jan. 31st.

Georgia College

The Bobcats finished their 2024 campaign with a 37-22 record and 2nd in the Peach Belt Conference before losing to No. 9 Catawba in the Southeast Super Regionals. Georgia College is preseason ranked #13 in the nation and look to play spoiler to start the season with a three-game set against the #1 Tampa Spartans.

Live stats for all games this week can be found at Tampastats.com.

Live broadcasts for all games this week can be found at TampaSpartans.tv.