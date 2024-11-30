UEFA Europa League: Why these 6 teams can win

RANT SPORTS – Here are six teams that have the potential to win the UEFA Europa League. Each of these clubs brings a mix of quality, experience, and ambition, making them strong contenders for the title.

With talented squads, seasoned managers, and a history of success in European competition, they all have the tools to go far in the tournament. However, the road to glory will be tough, as they will face fierce competition from other top sides. But if they can maintain consistency and peak at the right moments, any of these teams could lift the Europa League trophy.

Manchester United – The Amorim Effect

With new manager Ruben Amorim coming into the club, he’s someone who hugely turned around Sporting’s fortunes. During his four years at Sporting, Amorim won five trophies including the Liga Portugal title twice, League Cup twice and Portuguese Super Cup once.

He famously knocked out Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal over two legs on penalties in the round of 16. Amorim could potentially get the best out of an underperforming Man Utd side and go on to win the tournament.

Why they might not win

The club’s inconsistency in the Premier League and in Europe has been a major concern. Even with a new manager in Amorim, their lack of cohesion and defensive fragility could see them fall short in key knockout rounds.

Tottenham – Goals Galore

In the Premier League right now, Tottenham have scored the most goals with 27. Others have conceded less and they’re only in sixth place, but they aren’t having any issues in front of the net.

There’s not one team in the Europa League who won’t be worried about Tottenham’s attack and even though their defence could be better, their attack could carry them right to the end.

Why they might not win

Despite their firepower, Tottenham’s defensive frailties might be exposed by stronger teams in the latter stages. Their ability to score goals is not enough if they cannot keep the opposition from doing the same.

Galatasaray – Experienced Players in their Prime

Throughout the Galatasaray squad there are players who’ve played in Europe’s top five leagues and made a good impression. Since then, they’ve gone to Galatasaray and become cult heroes in no time. The likes of Victor Osimhen, Lucas Torreira, Davinson Sánchez and Gabriel Sara are all 25-28 in their ‘prime’ years.

Whereas Icardi, Mertens, Ziyech, Demirbay, Batshuayi and Muslera are all 31+ and bring lots of experience to the team. This balance could prove dangerous as they have players all together who will believe they can win it all and one of the most die-hard fanbases in world football.

Why they might not win

While they have a balanced squad, their inconsistency in European competitions may be their undoing. They will need to avoid the lapses in form that have plagued them in the past.

Olympiacos – Trophy Momentum

Last season was a historic season for Olympiacos. After winning Europa Conference League last season, Olympiacos’s U19’s side also won the UEFA Youth League; both trophies were the first in the club’s history in those competitions.

With an exciting generation coming through and the first team thriving, it’s a good time to be an Olympiacos fan. Don’t write them off.

Why they might not win

Despite their recent success, Olympiacos lacks the overall quality and depth of other teams in this list. They will need to rely heavily on team spirit and their younger players stepping up in a big way.

Eintracht Frankfurt – Marmoush x Ekitiké Duo

Frankfurt have a strong team and shouldn’t be overlooked. The striker duo up top of Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitiké have both been in red hot form helping Frankfurt to currently be fourth place in the table on 10 points. Marmoush especially has been getting involved in the goals for fun. In 17 games across all competitions this season, the Egyptian forward has 14 goals and 10 assists.

There are rumors that many clubs want to sign him in January, especially Liverpool. But if he stays then Frankfurt have to be one of the dark horses to win Europa League and maybe even challenge for the Bundesliga.

Why they might not win

While they have a potent attack, their defensive vulnerabilities could be exposed by more tactically astute teams in the knockout stages. They may struggle against more disciplined opposition.

Real Sociedad – They’ve Not Even Clicked Yet

After 4 games, Sociedad sat in 25th place in the Europa League league-phase out of the 36 teams, 1 place below the middle section of the table. They won 1, drew 1 and lost 2 games.

But this is likely to all change soon. The likes of Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal, Brais Méndez and Takefusa Kubo have all been key players for Sociedad in the past but with a few outgoings, they’ve started the season poorly. It only takes these few to click along with new signings to be integrated and up to speed and Sociedad could be back to their best.

Why they might not win

The slow start to their UEFA Europa League campaign and their inconsistency may cost them when it matters most. They need to regain form quickly to have a chance at going all the way.