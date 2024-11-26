University of Tampa Women’s Volleyball season at No. 14 with win over Florida Tech.

The Spartans are winners of three straight after beating the Panthers in four sets.

Final Score: Tampa 3 (1: 25-20, 2: 20-25, 3: 25-16, 4: 25-17), Florida Tech 1

Records: Tampa (24-4, 16-4 SSC), Florida Tech (20-9, 14-6 SSC)

Location: Bob Martinez Athletic Center | Tampa, FL.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

First Set: UTampa delivered a solid performance against Florida Tech in the first set, leveraging strong teamwork and effective assists from

Zoey Seput . Key players like Mak Carter, Hayley Dillon , and Kalli Cors consistently executed kills, keeping UTampa with the lead throughout most of the set. Florida Tech struggled with errors, which UTampa capitalized on, including timely service aces and blocks. Ultimately, UTampa’s balanced offense and composure under pressure secured a decisive 25-20 set victory. | Score: 25-20 Tampa

Second Set: UTampa showed resilience and strong teamwork in this competitive set against Florida Tech. Key plays included consistent assists by Seput, which enabled effective kills by players like Dillon, Carter, and Cors. Despite Florida Tech gaining momentum with service aces and key kills, UTampa capitalized on errors and delivered strong blocks and kills to stay competitive. Ultimately, UTampa’s efforts fell short as Florida Tech clinched the set with a narrow 25-20 victory. | Score 25-20 Florida Tech

Third Set: UTampa showcased dominance with precise teamwork and strong offensive plays, particularly through the consistent setups by Seput that enabled kills by Dillon, Carter, and Rachel Gregg . Key defensive moments, including solo blocks by Carter and service aces by JJ Ramirez and Laney Perdue, kept Florida Tech under pressure. UTampa capitalized on Florida Tech’s errors and maintained control of the momentum throughout the set. The set concluded with a decisive 25-16 victory for UTampa, solidifying their strong performance. | Score: 25-16 Tampa

Fourth Set: UTampa showcased their dominance in this set with powerful kills from Dillon, Cors, and Carter, all orchestrated by the precise assists of Seput. Defensive plays, including key block assists by Jenna Vaske, Carter, and Cors, kept Florida Tech under pressure. UTampa maintained control with service aces from Ramirez and Carter, along with efficient timeout strategies to regain momentum. The set ended decisively in favor of UTampa at 25-17, demonstrating their teamwork and execution. | Score: 25-17 Tampa

INSIDE THE STATS: