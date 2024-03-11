USF is the top seed in the AAC tournament but the road to an NCAA will not be easy.

South Florida forward Corey Walker Jr. (15) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Charlotte on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Life is not fair and South Florida fans will have a week of begin to pray for the Bulls to travel to Ft. Worth and end on Friday cutting down the nets on Sunday as the 2023-2024 American Athletic Champions. Despite winning the AAC regular season title with a 23-6 recod overall and 16-2 in conference play, USF is likely not on the NCAA 68-team tournament list.  

Right now based on their past Florida Atlantic is the only AAC team that is a lock to be in the NCAA field based on making the Final Four last year. Despite having one of the best basketball conferences in the country the AAC could be a one-bid league despite USF, FAU, Memphis, and Charlotte have all been quality teams.

Even UAB, SMU, and Tulsa have played the big boys of the conference tough. That sets up a very interesting AAC Tournament this week in Ft. Worth’s lovely Dickies Arena.

ALL GAMES ARE LISTED IN CENTRAL TIME.

2024 American Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule
Wednesday, March 13
Game 1 – No. 13 seed vs. No. 12 seed – 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT | ESPN+
Game 2 – No. 14 seed vs. No. 11 seed – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPN+
 
Thursday, March 14
Game 3 – No. 9 Tulsa vs. No. 8 East Carolina – 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT | ESPNU
Game 4 – Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 seed – 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU
Game 5 – No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 North Texas – 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT | ESPNU
Game 6 – Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 seed – 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT | ESPNU
 
Friday, March 15
Game 7 – Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 South Florida – 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT | ESPN2
Game 8 – Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 seed – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPN2
Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 Florida Atlantic – 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT | ESPNU
Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Charlotte – 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT | ESPNU
 
Saturday, March 16
Game 11 – Semifinal 1, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPN2
Game 12 – Semifinal 2, Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT | ESPN2
 
Sunday, March 17
Game 13 – Championship, Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner – 3:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN

