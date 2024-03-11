USF is the top seed in the AAC tournament but the road to an NCAA will not be easy.

Life is not fair and South Florida fans will have a week of begin to pray for the Bulls to travel to Ft. Worth and end on Friday cutting down the nets on Sunday as the 2023-2024 American Athletic Champions. Despite winning the AAC regular season title with a 23-6 recod overall and 16-2 in conference play, USF is likely not on the NCAA 68-team tournament list.

Right now based on their past Florida Atlantic is the only AAC team that is a lock to be in the NCAA field based on making the Final Four last year. Despite having one of the best basketball conferences in the country the AAC could be a one-bid league despite USF, FAU, Memphis, and Charlotte have all been quality teams.

Even UAB, SMU, and Tulsa have played the big boys of the conference tough. That sets up a very interesting AAC Tournament this week in Ft. Worth’s lovely Dickies Arena.

ALL GAMES ARE LISTED IN CENTRAL TIME.

2024 American Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1 – No. 13 seed vs. No. 12 seed – 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT | ESPN+

Game 2 – No. 14 seed vs. No. 11 seed – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPN+



Thursday, March 14

Game 3 – No. 9 Tulsa vs. No. 8 East Carolina – 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 4 – Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 seed – 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 5 – No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 North Texas – 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 6 – Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 seed – 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT | ESPNU



Friday, March 15

Game 7 – Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 South Florida – 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT | ESPN2

Game 8 – Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 seed – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 Florida Atlantic – 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Charlotte – 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT | ESPNU



Saturday, March 16

Game 11 – Semifinal 1, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 12 – Semifinal 2, Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT | ESPN2



Sunday, March 17

Game 13 – Championship, Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner – 3:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN