USF Men’s Soccer Falls To No. 23 Seattle In Season Opener

South Florida men’s soccer (0-1), fell 4-1, to No. 23 Seattle (1-0) in the season opener at Corbett Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday Night.



Seattle struck first in the 14th minute, as Titus Washington scored the Redhawk’s first goal of the night off of the foot of Yeider Zuluaga. Then four minutes later, the visitor’s Jeremy Opong found the back of the net twice. Luke Hammond and Washington were awarded the assists on each of Opongs goals. The Bulls ended the first frame down 3-0 to Seattle.



In the 62nd minute of action, South Florida freshman midfielder Asher Jones scored the first goal of his collegiate career. Junior midfielder Lovro Kostanjšek and freshman defender Marcelo Mondragon both earned assists on the Bulls goal.

With less than thirty seconds to play in the final frame, Seattle’s Lennard Fock sneakily found the back of the net to secure a loss for the Green and Gold.



NOTABLE NUMBERS

Freshman forward Asher Jones scored his first collegiate goal and USF’s first goal of the season.

scored his first collegiate goal and USF’s first goal of the season. South Florida’s season-opening record moved to 39-18-4.

The Redhawks remain undefeated against the Bulls, as the series now sits at 2-0 in favor of Seattle.

Four yellow cards were distributed: Jaden Manetta, Pedro Faife , Julio Planta, and Kyle Hunnicutt .

, Julio Planta, and . Both squads evenly split a total of 18 shots (nine each), and eight saves (four each).

UP NEXT

The Bulls will be back in action on Sunday, Aug. 25, as they welcome Mercer to Corbett Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and there will be free BBQ for students.



TICKETS

Fans can purchase men’s soccer tickets by calling 1-800-GoBulls or at USFBullsTix.com.



ABOUT USF MEN’S SOCCER

To stay up-to-date on the latest USF Men’s Soccer news, follow the Bulls on social media (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).



USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first-ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.



The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 30 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup winner Dom Dwyer. Men’s Soccer has two Alumni and a coach in the USF Athletics Hall of Fame: Fergus Hopper and Jeff Attinella, & Dan Holcomb. Cunningham has also been selected to join the USF Athletics Hall of Fame this Fall.

The Bulls have reached the NCAA Tournament 13 times over the past 22 seasons.