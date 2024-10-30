USF names Ben Fletcher the Interim Head Basketball Coach.  

South Florida Athletics has named men’s basketball associate head coach Ben Fletcher the team’s interim head coach for the 2024-25 season, following the tragic passing of Amir Abdur-Rahim last week.

Fletcher, who served as assistant head coach during the 2023-24 season, was promoted to associate head coach in June 2024. He brings a wealth of coaching experience, mentorship, and a steadfast commitment to the men’s basketball program both on and off the court. Known for his dedication to player development, Coach Fletcher was instrumental in guiding the Bulls to success last season.

During the 2023-24 season, USF saw an incredible transformation, with a focus on competitive excellence, community engagement, and the development of a strong team culture. The Bulls compiled a 25-8 record and won their first regular-season conference championship. They were also ranked in the top 25 for the first time in program history.

Prior to his time at USF, Fletcher spent four seasons as an assistant coach under Abdur-Rahim at Kennesaw State University. During the program’s rebuilding there, the Owls went from one win in 2019-20 to a school-record 26 wins in 2022-23 and the program’s first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance. Fletcher also spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach at Troy University from 2005-19.

Fletcher earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Fitness Management from Troy University in 2003.

Originally from Selma, Ala., Fletcher has the distinction of being a member of both Trojan squads that reached the NCAA Tournament, first as a player on the 2002-03 team and then as a coach with the 2016-17 team.

Remembering Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

A public celebration of life for Amir Abdur-Rahim will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the Yuengling Center. The event will begin at 11 a.m. A tribute website has been set up where fans and supporters can share memories and notes with the family. Anyone wanting to honor his memory should consider donating to the Future Foundation, a non-profit organization that held a special place in his heart.



About USF Athletics

USF Athletics sponsors 21 varsity men’s and women’s teams that compete in 13 different sports, 20 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference, including the recent additions of women’s lacrosse and women’s beach volleyball. The Bulls’ athletic program began in 1965 and will be in its 59th season in 2024-25. Nearly 500 student-athletes train and compete in the athletic district located on the east end of the campus in Tampa, Fla. USF has garnered 16 national championships in varsity sports (the latest in 2022-23 in the NCAA indoor and outdoor high jump) and owns 149 conference titles won in 16 sports in department history, led by 20 each for men’s tennis and men’s soccer. USF has claimed 80 men’s conference championships and 69 women’s titles, led by 14 in women’s tennis and 12 in volleyball, and owns 32 American Athletic Conference team titles since joining the conference in 2013, including four in 2023-24. USF student-athletes have posted a combined annual grade-point average over 3.0 for a program record of 19 straight semesters as of spring 2024. USF has had over 700 student-athletes earn their degree since 2016-17.

Follow USF Athletics on X (@USFAthletics) and Facebook for all the latest information concerning the USF Athletic program.