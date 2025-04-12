USF women’s basketball lands star guard Stefanie Ingram from FAU.

South Florida women’s basketball Head Coach Jose Fernandez announced the signing of incoming transfer Stefanie Ingram . She heads north from Florida Atlantic where she was a star for the Owls.

STEFANIE INGRAM SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Earned AAC Weekly Honorable Mention (Feb. 3).

Led the Florida Atlantic in assists (160), assists per game (5.0), and steals (42).

Ranked second for the Owls in 3-pointers made (36) and 3-point percentage (.353).

Ranked third on FAU in points (302), points per game (9.4), field goals made (119), and field goal percentage (.395).

Ranked fourth on Florida Atlantic in rebounds (123) and fifth in rebounds per game (3.8).

Tied for most games with 10-plus assists in the AAC (2).

Finished the season third in the AAC in assists (160) and assists per game (5.0), and 4th in assist/turnover ratio (1.74).

Scored double figures 15 times, including a career-high 25 points vs. Rice (Feb. 1).

First career double-double: 15 points, 10 assists vs. Charlotte (Jan. 22).

Career-best 13 assists vs. Georgia Southern (Dec. 18).

Coach Fernandez on Ingram: “Stefanie (Ingram) is a pass-first point guard who can also score and get downhill. Her ability to find open teammates is exceptional. She’s a huge addition to our backcourt and brings experience and playmaking we’re excited about.”

