USF Women’s Volleyball: Dykes Earns Second Straight AAC Honor, Sawtelle Named Offensive Player of the Week

The Bulls improve to 4-0 in conference play after defeating Temple and Memphis.
By: Jesika Moore
This story comes from GOUSFBULLS.COM and we want you visit the site for everything Bulls sports.
For the second straight week, Caroline Dykes has earned the title of American Athletic Conference Setter of the Week, while Naiya Sawtelle earned her first AAC Offensive Player of the Week honor after leading the Bulls to a historic 4-0 start in conference play.
Dykes finished the weekend with 80 assists, bringing her career total to 3,600 and her season total to 569. She averaged 11.43 assists per set. The Flower Mound, Texas native finished the weekend second on the team with four service aces. Defensively, she had 11 digs and two block assists.
Sawtelle earned her first American Athletic Conference honor after leading the Bulls with 37 points, an average of 5.29 points per set. She finished both matches with 15 kills for a total of 30. The Stuart native served five aces over the weekend, bringing her career total to 99.
UP NEXT
South Florida will travel to Wichita State and Tulsa this weekend to look to continue its historic start. The Bulls and Shockers will go head-to-head on Friday at 8 p.m. South Florida will close out the weekend on Sunday with Tulsa at 2 p.m.
About USF Volleyball
Head coach Jolene Shepardson enters her fifth season at the helm of her alma mater in 2024. Named head coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. Earning the AAC East Division title in 2023, South Florida made a postseason appearance in the NIVC, winning three games and advancing to the Fab Four to mark the longest postseason run in program history. South Florida Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament appearances and won 12 conference titles since its inception in 1972. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), located adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.
Be sure to follow USF women’s volleyball on social media (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.