Week 2 of the NFL: Big Buccaneers Gambling Guide As The Bucs vs Detroit In A Playoff Rematch

J.T. Olsen – Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

It was an exciting week one victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they blew out Washington 37-20. It was even more exciting if you followed along with my picks because it was a 3-0 week which made for a nice parlay payday. Now, just like the Bucs, I am looking to build on that week one success.

This week makes for a more difficult challenge and a game that is more difficult to predict. Despite this, I think there are a few value plays to be had. Here is my week two Big Bucs Gambling Guide.

Trey Palmer Anytime Touchdown

Here’s a bet that will boost the payout on your parlay. Trey Palmer is at +800 to score a touchdown in this game. And while I get the reasoning as to why he has long shot odds, I also believe that he will be an X-factor in this game and the Bucs will want to involve him early and often.

The Lions have a good secondary. They have a pair of outside cornerbacks who are big and physical in Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold. Both are a good matchup against Mike Evans and on top of that I believe that Detroit will shade Safety Kerby Joseph towards Evans regularly.

Detroit also has good nickel corners. Brian Branch is an ascending young player who could become an All Pro sooner rather than later. They also have Amik Robertson who is a starting caliber nickel. These two will make life more difficult for the likes of Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan.

What they don’t have in the Motor City is a defensive back who has the pure speed to keep up with Palmer. While they are focused on so many of the other options, don’t be shocked to see Palmer rip off a big play and find the endzone. Again, this one is a longshot, but it’s a longshot that I like.

Double Down On White

Las Vegas didn’t get rich by giving away money. However, much like last week, it seems they are asking the world to bet on Rachaad White this week. His over/under receiving yards is set at 23.5 which feels very low for a guy who is one of the best pass catching running backs in the NFL.

As you may know, White’s receiving yard total was part of my parlay last week because it was set this low. It seems a little fishy that the line remains this low after what we saw him do against Washington, but Vegas has been known to underestimate the Bucs a lot in recent years. I won’t think too hard on this one, I am taking the OVER 23.5 receiving yards for White.

As part of this bet, remember the name Jack Campbell. He was the 18th overall pick in 2023 and he has had a little bit of a slow adjustment to the NFL. The biggest reason why is that he has struggled in pass coverage. This is another reason why I love this play on Sunday.

Fear The Sun God

As much as I would like for it to be all good vibes for the Bucs, the reality is that life isn’t that sweet. Sometimes betting against your favorite team is the right thing to do. This is one of those instances.

The Buccaneers will be without Antione Winfield Jr for a few weeks and they have several cornerbacks injured as well. On top of that, they will have a rookie in Tykee Smith guarding the best slot receiver in the NFL for much of the game. Matchup wise, it all looks good for receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

It was a slow start to the year last week for St. Brown after an All Pro season in 2023. He only had 3 catches for 13 yards in Detroit’s overtime win vs the Los Angeles Rams. I expect the Lions to be looking for him early and often in this game, so I will be taking the Over on receptions for him which is set at 6.5.

Total Parlay +2283

For more from J.T. click here, then make sure to follow him on Twitter.