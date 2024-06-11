When it comes to winning college baseball championships the University of Tampa and Florida Southern own the sport.

NCAA.COM – The distance from the University of Tampa campus in downtown to Florida Southern University near Lakeland is approximately 36 miles, typically taking about an hour to travel on Interstate 4 during light traffic conditions. On Saturday, the Spartans secured their 9th D-II NCAA College World Series title, matching the achievement of their Sunshine State Conference rival, Florida Southern.
The two institutions have collectively secured 18 World Series titles since they began competing in 1970, and clinching the Sunshine State Conference title is considered one of the most challenging feats in college baseball.
9 — Tampa (1992-93, 1998, 2006-07, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2024)
In 2024, Tampa increased its tally by clinching its ninth national championship with a clean sweep. The defeated team, Angelo State, was vying for consecutive championships—a feat achieved only six times in the 51-year history of the DII baseball championship. The Spartans have accomplished this twice. Tampa secured back-to-back titles first in 1992 and 1993, and then in 2006 and 2007, with head coach Joe Urso leading the second time. As a star second baseman, Urso was instrumental in Tampa’s 1992 championship win. Now, Tampa is poised for another opportunity to repeat this success.
9 — Florida Southern (1971-72, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1985, 1988, 1995, 2005)
The Mocs have set the bar for DII baseball. Along with Tampa, they have made the South Region the premier region in the division. Florida Southern was the first team to go back-to-back, winning its first two championships consecutively. The Mocs kept things steady, winning at least one title in every decade since the 1970s. They came close in 2018 and have some pressure on them in 2019 to keep that streak alive.
3 — Cal Poly Pomona (1976, 1980, 1983)
John Scalinas had the Broncos as a power in the Wild West throughout the late 70s and 80s. From 1976 to 1988, Cal Poly Pomona won the CCAA six times and took home three national championships, including the 1976 title in its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history. There was quite a postseason lull in Pomona until recently when the Broncos have made the NCAA tournament five times in the past eight seasons. They are back in form to try to add more to the trophy case.
Here’s the complete list of DII baseball champions:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2024
|*Tampa
|Joe Urso
|8-3
|Angelo State
|Cary, N.C.
|2023
|*Angelo State
|Kevin Brooks
|6-5
|Rollins
|Cary, N.C.
|2022
|*North Greenville
|Landon Powell
|5-3
|Point Loma
|Cary, N.C.
|2021
|Wingate
|Jeff Gregory
|5-3
|Central Missouri
|Cary, N.C.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|2019
|*Tampa
|Joe Urso
|3-1
|Colorado Mesa
|Cary, N.C.
|2018
|*Augustana (SD) (52-9)
|Tim Huber
|3-2
|Columbus State
|Cary, N.C.
|2017
|*West Chester (44-11)
|Jad Prachniak
|5-2
|UC San Diego
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|2016
|*Nova Southeastern (44-16)
|Greg Brown
|8-6
|Millersville
|Cary, N.C.
|2015
|Tampa (43-13)
|Joe Urso
|3-1
|Catawba
|Cary, N.C.
|2014
|Southern Indiana (49-13)
|Tracy Archuleta
|3-2 (12)
|Colorado Mesa
|Cary, N.C.
|2013
|Tampa (47-12)
|Joe Urso
|8-2
|Minn. St.-Mankato
|Cary, N.C.
|2012
|West Chester (46-10)
|Jad Prachniak
|9-0
|Delta State
|Cary, N.C.
|2011
|West Florida (52-9)
|Mike Jeffcoat
|12-2
|Winona State
|Cary, N.C.
|2010
|Southern Indiana (52-14)
|Tracy Archuleta
|6-4
|UC San Diego
|Cary, N.C.
|2009
|Lynn (46-16)
|Rudy Garbalosa
|2-1
|Emporia State
|Cary, N.C.
|2008
|*Mount Olive (58-6)
|Carl Lancaster
|6-2
|Ouachita Baptist
|Sauget, Ill.
|2007
|*Tampa (53-10)
|Joe Urso
|7-2
|Columbus State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2006
|*Tampa (54-6)
|Joe Urso
|3-2 (12)
|Chico State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2005
|Florida Southern (51-11)
|Pete Meyer
|12-9
|North Florida
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2004
|Delta State (54-11)
|Mike Kinnison
|12-8
|Grand Valley State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2003
|Central Missouri (51-7
|Brad Hill
|11-4
|Tampa
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2002
|Columbus State (48-15)
|Greg Appleton
|5-3
|Chico State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2001
|St. Mary’s (Texas) (50-13)
|Charlie Migl
|11-3
|Central Missouri
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2000
|*Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12)
|Mike Metheny
|7-2
|Fort Hays State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1999
|Chico State (50-17)
|Lindsay Meggs
|11-5
|Kennesaw State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1998
|*Tampa (46-14)
|Terry Rupp
|6-1
|Kennesaw State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1997
|*Chico State (52-11)
|Lindsay Meggs
|13-12
|Central Oklahoma
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1996
|*Kennesaw State (48-17)
|Mike Sansing
|4-0
|St. Joseph’s (Ind.)
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1995
|*Florida Southern (51-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|15-0
|Georiga College
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1994
|Central Missouri (51-11)
|Dave Van Horn
|14-9
|Florida Southern
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1993
|*Tampa (43-21)
|Lelo Prado
|7-5
|#Cal Poly
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1992
|Tampa (42-19)
|Lelo Prado
|11-8
|Mansfield
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1991
|Jacksonville State (41-12)
|Rudy Abbott
|20-4
|Missouri Southern State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1990
|Jacksonville State (43-9)
|Rudy Abbott
|12-8
|Cal State Northridge
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1989
|#Cal Poly (38-25)
|Steve McFarland
|9-5
|New Haven
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1988
|*Florida Southern (48-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|5-4 (10)
|Cal State Sacramento
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1987
|*Troy (38-10-1)
|Chase Riddle
|7-5
|Tampa
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1986
|Troy (46-8)
|Chase Riddle
|5-0
|Columbus State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1985
|*Florida Southern (48-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|15-5
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1984
|Cal State Northridge (46-21-1)
|Bib Hiegert
|10-5
|Florida Southern
|Riverside, Calif.
|1983
|*Cal Poly Pomona (41-22)
|John Scolinos
|9-7
|Jacksonville State
|Riverside, Calif.
|1982
|*UC Riverside (36-23)
|Jack Smitheran
|10-1
|Florida Southern
|Riverside, Calif.
|1981
|*Florida Southern (55-8)
|Joe Arnold
|9-0
|Eastern Illinois
|Riverside, Calif.
|1980
|*Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1)
|John Scolinos
|13-6
|New Haven
|Riverside, Calif.
|1979
|Valdosta State (47-14)
|Tommy Thomas
|3-2
|Florida Southern
|Springfield, Ill.
|1978
|Florida Southern (41-8)
|Joe Arnold
|7-2
|Delta State
|Springfield, Ill.
|1977
|UC Riverside (43-19)
|Jack Smitheran
|4-1
|Eckerd
|Springfield, Ill.
|1976
|Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1)
|John Scolinos
|17-3
|SIU-Edwardsville
|Springfield, Ill.
|1975
|Florida Southern (35-10)
|Hal Smeltzly
|10-7
|Marietta
|Springfield, Ill.
|1974
|UC Irvine (48-8)
|Gary Adams
|14-1
|New Orleans
|Springfield, Ill.
|1973
|*UC Irvine (44-12)
|Gary Adams
|9-6
|Ithaca
|Springfield, Ill.
|1972
|Florida Southern (31-6)
|Hal Smeltzly
|5-1
|Cal State Northridge
|Springfield, Ill.
|1971
|Florida Southern (34-4)
|Hal Smeltzly
|4-0
|Central Michigan
|Springfield, Mo.
|1970
|Cal State Northridge (41-21)
|Bob Hiegert
|2-1
|Nicholls State
|Springfield, Mo.
|1969
|*Illinois State (33-5)
|Duffy Bass
|12-0
|Missouri State
|Springfield, Mo.
|1968
|*Chapman (35-18)
|Paul Deese
|11-0
|Delta State
|Springfield, Mo.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series