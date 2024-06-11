When it comes to winning college baseball championships the University of Tampa and Florida Southern own the sport.

NCAA.COM – The distance from the University of Tampa campus in downtown to Florida Southern University near Lakeland is approximately 36 miles, typically taking about an hour to travel on Interstate 4 during light traffic conditions. On Saturday, the Spartans secured their 9th D-II NCAA College World Series title, matching the achievement of their Sunshine State Conference rival, Florida Southern.

The two institutions have collectively secured 18 World Series titles since they began competing in 1970, and clinching the Sunshine State Conference title is considered one of the most challenging feats in college baseball.

9 — Tampa (1992-93, 1998, 2006-07, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2024)

NCAA PhotosTampa baseball has seven national championships.

In 2024, Tampa increased its tally by clinching its ninth national championship with a clean sweep. The defeated team, Angelo State, was vying for consecutive championships—a feat achieved only six times in the 51-year history of the DII baseball championship. The Spartans have accomplished this twice. Tampa secured back-to-back titles first in 1992 and 1993, and then in 2006 and 2007, with head coach Joe Urso leading the second time. As a star second baseman, Urso was instrumental in Tampa’s 1992 championship win. Now, Tampa is poised for another opportunity to repeat this success.

9 — Florida Southern (1971-72, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1985, 1988, 1995, 2005)

The Mocs have set the bar for DII baseball. Along with Tampa, they have made the South Region the premier region in the division. Florida Southern was the first team to go back-to-back, winning its first two championships consecutively. The Mocs kept things steady, winning at least one title in every decade since the 1970s. They came close in 2018 and have some pressure on them in 2019 to keep that streak alive.

3 — Cal Poly Pomona (1976, 1980, 1983)

John Scalinas had the Broncos as a power in the Wild West throughout the late 70s and 80s. From 1976 to 1988, Cal Poly Pomona won the CCAA six times and took home three national championships, including the 1976 title in its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history. There was quite a postseason lull in Pomona until recently when the Broncos have made the NCAA tournament five times in the past eight seasons. They are back in form to try to add more to the trophy case.

Here’s the complete list of DII baseball champions:

YEARCHAMPIONCOACHSCORERUNNER-UPSITE
2024*TampaJoe Urso8-3Angelo StateCary, N.C.
2023*Angelo StateKevin Brooks6-5RollinsCary, N.C.
2022*North GreenvilleLandon Powell5-3Point LomaCary, N.C.
2021WingateJeff Gregory5-3Central MissouriCary, N.C.
2020Canceled due to Covid-19    
2019*TampaJoe Urso3-1Colorado MesaCary, N.C.
2018*Augustana (SD) (52-9)Tim Huber3-2Columbus StateCary, N.C.
2017*West Chester (44-11)Jad Prachniak5-2UC San DiegoGrand Prairie, Texas
2016*Nova Southeastern (44-16)Greg Brown8-6MillersvilleCary, N.C.
2015Tampa (43-13)Joe Urso3-1CatawbaCary, N.C.
2014Southern Indiana (49-13)Tracy Archuleta3-2 (12)Colorado MesaCary, N.C.
2013Tampa (47-12)Joe Urso8-2Minn. St.-MankatoCary, N.C.
2012West Chester (46-10)Jad Prachniak9-0Delta StateCary, N.C.
2011West Florida (52-9)Mike Jeffcoat12-2Winona StateCary, N.C.
2010Southern Indiana (52-14)Tracy Archuleta6-4UC San DiegoCary, N.C.
2009Lynn (46-16)Rudy Garbalosa2-1Emporia StateCary, N.C.
2008*Mount Olive (58-6)Carl Lancaster6-2Ouachita BaptistSauget, Ill.
2007*Tampa (53-10)Joe Urso7-2Columbus StateMontgomery, Ala.
2006*Tampa (54-6)Joe Urso3-2 (12)Chico StateMontgomery, Ala.
2005Florida Southern (51-11)Pete Meyer12-9North FloridaMontgomery, Ala.
2004Delta State (54-11)Mike Kinnison12-8Grand Valley StateMontgomery, Ala.
2003Central Missouri (51-7Brad Hill11-4TampaMontgomery, Ala.
2002Columbus State (48-15)Greg Appleton5-3Chico StateMontgomery, Ala.
2001St. Mary’s (Texas) (50-13)Charlie Migl11-3Central MissouriMontgomery, Ala.
2000*Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12)Mike Metheny7-2Fort Hays StateMontgomery, Ala.
1999Chico State (50-17)Lindsay Meggs11-5Kennesaw StateMontgomery, Ala.
1998*Tampa (46-14)Terry Rupp6-1Kennesaw StateMontgomery, Ala.
1997*Chico State (52-11)Lindsay Meggs13-12Central OklahomaMontgomery, Ala.
1996*Kennesaw State (48-17)Mike Sansing4-0St. Joseph’s (Ind.)Montgomery, Ala.
1995*Florida Southern (51-10)Chuck Anderson15-0Georiga CollegeMontgomery, Ala.
1994Central Missouri (51-11)Dave Van Horn14-9Florida SouthernMontgomery, Ala.
1993*Tampa (43-21)Lelo Prado7-5#Cal PolyMontgomery, Ala.
1992Tampa (42-19)Lelo Prado11-8MansfieldMontgomery, Ala.
1991Jacksonville State (41-12)Rudy Abbott20-4Missouri Southern StateMontgomery, Ala.
1990Jacksonville State (43-9)Rudy Abbott12-8Cal State NorthridgeMontgomery, Ala.
1989#Cal Poly (38-25)Steve McFarland9-5New HavenMontgomery, Ala.
1988*Florida Southern (48-10)Chuck Anderson5-4 (10)Cal State SacramentoMontgomery, Ala.
1987*Troy (38-10-1)Chase Riddle7-5TampaMontgomery, Ala.
1986Troy (46-8)Chase Riddle5-0Columbus StateMontgomery, Ala.
1985*Florida Southern (48-10)Chuck Anderson15-5Cal Poly PomonaMontgomery, Ala.
1984Cal State Northridge (46-21-1)Bib Hiegert10-5Florida SouthernRiverside, Calif.
1983*Cal Poly Pomona (41-22)John Scolinos9-7Jacksonville StateRiverside, Calif.
1982*UC Riverside (36-23)Jack Smitheran10-1Florida SouthernRiverside, Calif.
1981*Florida Southern (55-8)Joe Arnold9-0Eastern IllinoisRiverside, Calif.
1980*Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1)John Scolinos13-6New HavenRiverside, Calif.
1979Valdosta State (47-14)Tommy Thomas3-2Florida SouthernSpringfield, Ill.
1978Florida Southern (41-8)Joe Arnold7-2Delta StateSpringfield, Ill.
1977UC Riverside (43-19)Jack Smitheran4-1EckerdSpringfield, Ill.
1976Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1)John Scolinos17-3SIU-EdwardsvilleSpringfield, Ill.
1975Florida Southern (35-10)Hal Smeltzly10-7MariettaSpringfield, Ill.
1974UC Irvine (48-8)Gary Adams14-1New OrleansSpringfield, Ill.
1973*UC Irvine (44-12)Gary Adams9-6IthacaSpringfield, Ill.
1972Florida Southern (31-6)Hal Smeltzly5-1Cal State NorthridgeSpringfield, Ill.
1971Florida Southern (34-4)Hal Smeltzly4-0Central MichiganSpringfield, Mo.
1970Cal State Northridge (41-21)Bob Hiegert2-1Nicholls StateSpringfield, Mo.
1969*Illinois State (33-5)Duffy Bass12-0Missouri StateSpringfield, Mo.
1968*Chapman (35-18)Paul Deese11-0Delta StateSpringfield, Mo.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series

