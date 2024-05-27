World Series Ticket Punched: Tampa Sweeps Embry-Riddle in the Super Regionals. The Spartans hope for their 8th NCAA Baseball Championship.

TAMPA, Fla. – The #1 University of Tampa Spartans punch their ticket to the World Series following a Saturday Super Regional sweep over Embry-Riddle.
Final – Game 1: #1 Tampa Spartans 15, #3 Embry-Riddle Eagles 1
Final – Game 2: #1 Tampa Spartans 13, #3 Embry-Riddle Eagles 3
Records: Tampa (48-8), Embry-Riddle (36-22)
Location: UT Baseball Field | Tampa, Fla.
All-Time Series: The Spartans have a 19-12 record over the Eagles.
Game 1
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- E.J. Cumbo would get the afternoon started with a home run. Top 3 | 1-0 Tampa
- With the bases loaded, two outs, and two strikes, J.P. Gates received a hanging breaking ball that he did not miss, homering to right center for a grand slam. Top 5 | 5-0 Tampa
- After Embry-Riddle got one back, the Spartan’s offense put up a six spot, all with two outs. After a Cumbo double to center field, Stephen Klein singled to left center to bring home Cumbo. Gates then singled, followed by a Santiago Garavito single, then a Mike Valdez single to bring home Klein and Gates, and finally capped off with an opposite-field 3-run shot to right field off of the bat of Brayden Woodburn. Top 7 | 11-1 Tampa
- Despite two outs and no one on base for the Spartans, Tampa had a rally about to brew. Anthony Nunez walked, Klein walked, Gates singled to bring in Nunez, and Danny Gutcher put the icing on top with a 3-run home run to left field. Top 8 | 15-1 Tampa
AT THE PLATE:
- Gates: 4-5, 5 RBI’s, 3 R’s.
- Cumbo: 3-5, RBI, & 3 R’s.
- Klein: 2-3, 2 BB, RBI, & 3 R’s.
- Valdez: 2-4 & 2 RBI’s.
ON THE MOUND:
- Skylar Gonzalez started on the mound and improved his record to 15-0, tying the school record for most wins in a single season. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up 1 run while striking out 3.
- Gates came in relief for Gonzalez. He pitched 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out 1.
- Jeremy Goins came in relief for Gates. He pitched 2 scoreless innings while striking out 3.
Game 2
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- Despite giving up 3 runs in the top of the first, the Spartans hit the gas pedal immediately. Cumbo led off the Spartans in the bottom of the half with a solo shot to left field. Later in the inning, Nunez would walk and come around to score on a Sac fly by Valdez, and Gates would single and come around to score on a Woodburn single. Bot 1 | 3-3 Tie
- The Spartans would use the long ball. Nunez would hit a solo shot to left field, and after a Gates walk, Garavito would smash a 2-run shot over the center field wall. Bot 2 | 6-3 Tampa
- Woodburn would lead off the inning with a double down the left-field line. Nico Saladino followed with a bunt single to set up first and third for the Spartans with no outs. Despite Macallister Jorgensen grounding into a double play, Woodburn would come into score on the play. Bot 3 | 7-3 Tampa
- Nunez would lead off the inning with a walk, and Klein would single. Gates drove in Nunez, singling back up the middle, and then Klein would come into score on a Valdez fielder choice. Bot 6 | 9-3 Tampa
- After singling to center field, Saladino would come around to score on a Cumbo ground out. Bot 7 | 10-3 Tampa
- Saladino would come up to the plate in the following inning and deliver again. He would drive a 3-run bomb to right field to give the Spartans a double-digit lead. Bot 8 | 13-3 Tampa
AT THE PLATE:
- Saladino: 4-4, BB, 3 RBI’s, & 2 R’s.
- Gates: 4-4, BB, RBI, & 3 R’s.
- Cumbo: 3-6, 2 RBI’s, & R.
- Woodburn: 2-5, RBI, & R.
- Jorgensen: 2-5
ON THE MOUND:
- Jake Stipp started on the mound and improved his record to 6-1. He pitched 5 innings, giving up 3 runs while striking out 4.
- Nunez came in relief for Stipp. He pitched 1 scoreless inning while striking out 2.
- Andrew Carson came in relief for Nunez. He pitched 3 scoreless innings while striking out 5.
UP NEXT: #1 Tampa will travel to Cary, North Carolina, to try to win its ninth National Championship in program history. The final 8 teams will be reseed before their first matchups on June 1st.
Live statsLive statsBox ScoreBox Score
Team Stats
- Game 1
- Game 2
Game 2
Pitching
Win: Jake Stipp (6-1)
Loss: T. Donay (1-4)
Batting
#13 Embry-Riddle (Fla.)
2B: T. Castelli
3B: none
HR: A. Marinello
#1 Tampa
2B: J.P. Gates; Brayden Woodburn
3B: none
HR: E.J. Cumbo; Anthony Nunez; Santiago Garavito; Nico Saladino