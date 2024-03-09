INDYCAR 2024 St.Petersburg: This is a weekend full of fun and racing on the streets of St. Pete.

ST. PETERSBURG GRAND PRIX - INDYCAR/AP

From faces in different places to new races, the 17-race pursuit of the Astor Challenge Cup award to the series champion will be fast and furious. It begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (noon ET, NBC, Peacock, Universo, INDYCAR Radio Network).

It is time to have some fun on the streets of St. Petersburg as fans will have a chance to see plenty of action. Here is the schedule to plan out your weekend of indycar.

SATURDAY, MAR 9

8:25 AM – 9:10 AM ET

INDY NXT – Practice 2

INDYCAR LIVE
SiriusXM
INDYCAR Radio Network

SATURDAY, MAR 9

9:35 AM – 10:35 AM ET

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice 2

Peacock
INDYCAR LIVE
SiriusXM
INDYCAR Radio Network

SATURDAY, MAR 9

1:05 PM – 1:35 PM ET

INDY NXT – Qualifications

INDYCAR LIVE
SiriusXM
INDYCAR Radio Network

SATURDAY, MAR 9

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM ET

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Qualifications

Peacock
INDYCAR LIVE
SiriusXM
INDYCAR Radio Network

SUNDAY, MAR 10

9:10 AM – 9:40 AM ET

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Warmup

Peacock
INDYCAR LIVE
SiriusXM
INDYCAR Radio Network

SUNDAY, MAR 10

10:00 AM – 11:15 PM ET

INDY NXT – Race

Peacock
INDYCAR LIVE
SiriusXM
INDYCAR Radio Network

SUNDAY, MAR 10

12:00 PM – 2:30 PM ET

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Race

NBC
Peacock
NBC Universo
INDYCAR LIVE
SiriusXM
INDYCAR Radio Network

