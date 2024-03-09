INDYCAR 2024 St.Petersburg: This is a weekend full of fun and racing on the streets of St. Pete.

From faces in different places to new races, the 17-race pursuit of the Astor Challenge Cup award to the series champion will be fast and furious. It begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (noon ET, NBC, Peacock, Universo, INDYCAR Radio Network).

It is time to have some fun on the streets of St. Petersburg as fans will have a chance to see plenty of action. Here is the schedule to plan out your weekend of indycar.

SATURDAY, MAR 9

8:25 AM – 9:10 AM ET

INDY NXT – Practice 2

SATURDAY, MAR 9

9:35 AM – 10:35 AM ET

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice 2

SATURDAY, MAR 9

1:05 PM – 1:35 PM ET

INDY NXT – Qualifications

SATURDAY, MAR 9

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM ET

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Qualifications

SUNDAY, MAR 10

9:10 AM – 9:40 AM ET

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Warmup

SUNDAY, MAR 10

10:00 AM – 11:15 PM ET

INDY NXT – Race

SUNDAY, MAR 10

12:00 PM – 2:30 PM ET

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Race