Live Audio Coverage: Inter Miami hosts Orlando City this afternoon with bragging rights on the line.

Orlando City SC (0-0-1) vs. Inter Miami CF (1-0-1)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF -139, Orlando City SC +338, Draw +300; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami comes into a matchup against Orlando City after recording two straight shutout wins.
Miami compiled a 9-18-7 record overall in the 2023 season while finishing 6-6-5 in home matches. Miami scored 41 goals and registered a goal differential of -13 last season.
Orlando finished 18-7-9 overall a season ago while going 10-4-4 on the road. Orlando averaged 1.6 goals on 4.2 shots on goal per game a season ago.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: David Ruiz (injured), Benjamin Cremaschi (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Drake Callender (injured), Facundo Farias (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Nicolas Freire (injured).
Orlando: Favian Loyola (injured), Rodrigo Schlegel (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
