Dolphins claim wide receiver Grant DuBose!!

Dolphins Welcome Wide Receiver Grant DuBose

The Miami Dolphins have added a new face to their lineup, snagging wide receiver Grant DuBose off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. This roster adjustment follows hot on the heels of the NFL’s regular season 53-man roster limit, prompting teams to release a significant number of players to meet the requirement. As of now, Miami has not announced a corresponding move to make room for DuBose.

DuBose, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina – Charlotte, also had a stint at Division II Miles College. During his rookie season with the Packers, he was primarily on the practice squad but was brought up for the Week 18 game, where he didn’t see any action on the field. Nonetheless, his potential was recognized, leading to him signing a futures contract with Green Bay, which allowed him to participate in their training camp and preseason activities this year.

During the preseason, DuBose showcased his abilities, recording five catches for 66 yards over two games. His performance caught the Dolphins’ attention, prompting them to add him to their roster.

DuBose now joins a Dolphins’ wide receiver group that boasts standouts like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as well as seasoned player Braxton Berrios and promising rookie Malik Washington. Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. starts the season on the physically unable to perform list, and River Cracraft, Anthony Schwartz, and rookie Tahj Washington are currently on injured reserve. Cracraft, however, is expected to return at some point during the season.

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights brought to you by SPREADS. Follow my articles for the latest updates and strategic betting advice in the world of sports.