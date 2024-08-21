Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

We’re going to dive into tonight’s Diamondbacks vs. Marlins game at LoanDepot Park. Stick around as I break down the game, provide key insights, and give you a rundown on some intriguing betting angles. Let’s make sure you’re prepared whether you’re just watching for the love of the game or you’ve got some bets riding on it!

Game Information & Odds

First things first: here’s the lowdown on the game. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks are squaring off against Xavier Edwards and the Miami Marlins. The action kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET and you can catch it on BSFL.

Favorite: Diamondbacks (-164)

Diamondbacks (-164) Underdog: Marlins (+138)

Marlins (+138) Run Line: Diamondbacks -1.5 with +100 odds

Diamondbacks -1.5 with +100 odds Total Runs: 8.5

Matchup Insights

Alright, let’s get into the nitty-gritty. The Diamondbacks come in as the favorites, holding a moneyline of -164. That gives them a 62.1% implied probability of winning, and they’ve been pretty strong in this position, winning 61.9% of the games where they were favorites. Arizona has been golden when favored by at least -164, winning 80% of those matchups.

The Marlins, on the other hand, are no strangers to the underdog role. They’ve been the underdogs in 109 games this season and came out on top in 42 of those contests (38.5%). When marked as +138 underdogs or worse, they’ve won 20 out of 56.

Player Insights

For the Diamondbacks, keep an eye on Corbin Carroll. He’s doing a bit of everything with 16 doubles, 11 triples, 13 homers, and 54 walks. Although he ranks 113th in home runs, he’s always a threat. Gurriel, meanwhile, is batting .270 and remains a consistent performer, coming into the game hitting .350 over his last five outings.

Josh Bell and Joc Pederson also add depth to the Diamondbacks’ lineup. Pederson has been a hitting machine lately, batting .400 with a home run and five RBIs in his last five games.

For the Marlins, Jake Burger is the man to watch. He leads the team with 24 homers and 55 RBIs. His .248 batting average might not jump out, but he’s been clutch for Miami. Jesus Sanchez and Xavier Edwards are also contributing, with Edwards boasting a .346 average.

Recent Performance

The Diamondbacks have been on a tear recently, posting a 7-3 record in their last 10 games while averaging 6.7 runs per game. That’s solid firepower right there. Their pitching has also held up with a 3.99 ERA.

The Marlins have struggled a bit with a 3-7 record in their previous 10 games. Their ERA has ballooned to 5.80 over that stretch, which could be a concern going against the Diamondbacks’ hot bats.

Whether you’re just catching the game or have some bets lined up, these insights should help you enjoy what promises to be an exciting evening of baseball. Stay tuned and enjoy the game!

Betting Insights: Carlos SME’s 3

Let’s chat some betting angles here. Just some juicy insights to help you think things through.

Insight #1: The Diamondbacks have a solid track record when it comes to hitting the over. In their last 10 outings, they and their opponents went over the set run total seven times. Keep that in mind if you’re eyeing the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have a solid track record when it comes to hitting the over. In their last 10 outings, they and their opponents went over the set run total seven times. Keep that in mind if you’re eyeing the over/under. Insight #2: Miami’s recent form is a little shaky. They’ve been underdogs in their last 10 games and managed a 3-7 record. It’s something to think about if you’re considering placing a bet on them.

Miami’s recent form is a little shaky. They’ve been underdogs in their last 10 games and managed a 3-7 record. It’s something to think about if you’re considering placing a bet on them. Insight #3: Over the past 10 games with totals, the Marlins have gone 6-4-0 on hitting the over. This team isn’t afraid to light up the scoreboard when the situation calls for it.

Whether you’re just catching the game or have some bets lined up, these insights should help you enjoy what promises to be an exciting evening of baseball. Stay tuned and enjoy the game!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.