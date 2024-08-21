Yankees vs. Guardians Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

Alright, folks! Get your caps and gloves ready because we’ve got a classic showdown between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians coming up on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees, with Aaron Judge spearheading the charge, will take on the Guardians and their star, Jose Ramirez, in the Bronx. Let’s break down what you need to know about this game, including betting insights and key player performances.

Game Information & Odds

This series opener at Yankee Stadium promises to be an exciting matchup. The Yankees are favored, with moneyline odds at -164, while the Guardians are listed at +138. The run line has New York as a 1.5-run favorite at +128 odds, and there’s an over/under set at 8.5 runs.

Here’s a quick look at the game details:

– When: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 7:05 p.m. ET

– Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

– How to Watch: BSGL

Yankees Insights

The Yankees have been solid this season whenever they’ve been favorites, winning 56.4% of their 94 games when they’ve held that status. They’re even better when favored by at least -164, boasting a 25-16 record. The implied probability of a New York win is 62.1%.

In their last 10 games, where they have been favored, the Yankees have a 5-4 record. They are also hitting the over on totals in 50% of those matchups and have a 5-5 record against the spread (ATS).

Player Insights:

– Aaron Judge: Judge has been sensational with 44 home runs and 111 RBIs, leading the Yankees. He’s currently riding a seven-game hitting streak with impressive stats.

– Juan Soto: He’s providing much-needed support, hitting .300 with 34 homers and 104 walks.

– Anthony Volpe: Though hitting .247, Volpe has been a consistent contributor with 23 doubles and 11 home runs.

– Alex Verdugo: Despite recent slumps, Verdugo has 27 doubles and 42 walks to his name.

Guardians Insights

On the flip side, the Guardians have managed to win 46.7% of their 45 games as underdogs this season. When pegged at +138 or worse, they hold a 5-4 record, suggesting they can put up a fight. Their implied win probability stands at 42%.

In their recent 10 games as underdogs, the Guardians have a 3-3 record. They’re slightly more conservative on hitting the overs, going 3-6-1 in those matchups. Against the spread, they’ve grabbed four wins in their last 10 opportunities.

Player Insights:

– Jose Ramirez: Ramirez leads with 32 homers and 100 RBIs, ranking in the top 10 MLB hitters.

– Josh Naylor: Naylor’s .245 batting average underscores his 27 homers and notable contribution.

– Steven Kwan: Kwan leads the batting brigade with a .316 average.

– Andres Gimenez: Gimenez adds to the lineup with a .255 batting average, 18 doubles, and five homers.

Betting Insights with Carlos SME

Ready to place your bets? Here’s where SME’s insights come into play.

SME’s 3 Key Betting Insights:

– Moneyline Gamble: The Yankees at -164 show a high probability of taking the win, but don’t count out the Guardians just yet. Their decent record as underdogs makes them a wildcard.

– Run Line Advantage: New York’s 1.5-run favorite status at +128 is enticing if you’re confident in a solid Yankee performance. The Guardians, however, have been tight in recent underdog games.

– Over/Under Game: The 8.5-run total is pretty average for both teams, who are evenly split in hitting the overs in recent games. This could be a safe bet if you’re playing the long game.

This showdown is more than just about baseball. It’s about strategy, persistence, and who makes the most out of their betting insights. Join me in watching Aaron Judge and Jose Ramirez aiming to outdo each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest!

That’s your lowdown on the Yankees vs. Guardians game. Stay tuned for more updates, and may your bets be ever in your favor! Catch you at the game!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn